we follow the odyssey that became the attempt to leave the country

War in Ukraine, Mar 16, 2022 – Ukrainian refugees cram train from Lviv to Przemysl (Poland) for long journey to safety. The journey that would take less than 3 hours nowadays takes up to 12 hours

Exhausted support technician Viktoria Yaremenko questions the reason for the train’s nearly three-hour stop in the middle of nowhere somewhere in western Ukraine between Lviv and the Polish city of Przemysl, just across the border. As the sun drops and with it the temperature, the crowded train is stuffy with the stale air of dozens of people per car. “Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the pandemic ended here”, joked days earlier a resident of Lviv. Masks have been a rarity in the country since February 24th.

“The tracks in Poland are narrower than the Ukrainian ones, so it is necessary to stop and change all the wheels,” explains German language teacher Alla Horobets. Along with her daughter and two grandchildren, Alla had left Kryvyi Rih two days earlier. Since then they don’t know what it’s like to sleep under a permanent roof.

The city, located in central Ukraine, has ceased to represent security for the family with the advance of fighting in nearby cities such as Zaporizhia, Dnipro or Mykolayiv. The latter has been surrounded for weeks by Russian troops who left the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014.

“Vladimir Putin is bombing all cities and even villages, we didn’t want to stay and wait for them to destroy our city”, comments the matriarch. “People all over the world should know what is happening in Ukraine,” she laments. Patiently she watches the exterior as other passengers keep questioning the reasons for the delay.

Ukraine, 16.mar.2022 – With the ban on men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, women and children are protagonists of the biggest exodus in Europe since the Second World War

At 6:30 pm, the train starts running again, only to stop 15 minutes later at a border post where the train crowd advances to get supplies of water, tea and food donated by soldiers who are patrolling the border.

The Motyska Druhi Soviet air station repeats a scenario seen in Lviv, Przemysl or even in cities further away from the border, such as Krakow and Warsaw: lines of tens, hundreds of people who were forced to leave behind houses, cars, friends, stories and memories pile up to get some relief amidst the universe of uncertainties that await them.

Ukraine, Mar 16, 2022 – Train remains parked for 4 hours in Mostyska Druhi, close to the Polish border

Every day thousands of people gather at the Lviv railway station in the hope of boarding one of the evacuation trains to neighboring Poland, as well as Slovakia and Hungary, which has received a large number of people, albeit smaller than Poland.

The grandiose facade of the Art Nouveau station forms a dramatic backdrop to the humanitarian drama unfolding inside and outside the building, and just one more backdrop in the long journey that the millions of now homeless Ukrainians face to their final destination.

Since 24 February, more than 3.6 million Ukrainians have left the country; 60% of them sought shelter in neighboring Poland – albeit temporarily before moving on to other EU countries (European Union). Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are banned from leaving the country because of martial law established as a result of the invasion.

On the same day that Alla, Viktoria and their families left Lviv, another 94,000 people did the same, according to data from UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. The forced migration of the last month is already considered the biggest exodus that has taken place in Europe since the Second World War.

“The west hasn’t had attacks like my city, but today in Ukraine nowhere is really safe, so we’re leaving,” says Saida Slobodianiuk. His daughter, an Olympic gymnastics athlete, traveled in uniform, not to forget the potential she had of one day representing the country in international competitions in the modality in which Ukraine is a power.

Ukraine, 16.mar.2022 – Saida Slobodianiuk and her daughter struggle to use the train toilet after hours of travel

At the beginning of March, it was a podium of Olympic gymnastics that revolted the world: on the occasion, Russian Ivan Kuliak received the bronze medal stamping the letter Z on his chest, symbol of the Russian invasion. The champion was the Ukrainian llia Kovtun.

Saida abandoned Poltava, a city between Dnipro and devastated Kharkiv, three days ago. She chose not to join the 6.5 million internally displaced Ukrainians and was trying to reach Katowice, Poland with her children. Speaking no languages ​​other than Russian and Ukrainian, she feared communication difficulties.

With the delay in completing the trip, hygiene on the train deteriorates. A baby has a diaper changed right next to the benches occupied by the Slobodianiuk family while the daughter to the toilets takes up to 30 minutes to walk and the garbage accumulates in the few toilets available every 4 cars.

In recent days the number of trains heading to Poland has decreased as the organization at Lviv train station has improved, yet all 6 or so trains leaving the station for neighboring countries are crowded. There are almost 20,000 people every day boarding to destinations where they do not speak the language and where they will have to start over from scratch many times. The others cross the border on foot, by hitchhiking or on the numerous buses that depart from the front of the train station daily.

Ukraine, Mar 16, 2022 – At the Mostyska Druhi border post, crowds gather to receive soups, drinks and sandwiches from officials and military personnel who improvise in the distribution of donations

After nearly 12 hours of traveling 95 km, the now refugees arrive in Przemysl. The small town of 60,000 has already received, according to one of the volunteers, ten times that amount since the beginning of the conflict. Refugee camps sprawl across the city’s suburban area and an abandoned hypermarket has become a huge refugee hub. From there buses and cars depart for different countries in Europe, from Portugal to Sweden.

Upon arriving in Przemysl, Viktoria, her four-year-old daughter Uliana and her cat seem lost, like so many others who get off the train. After a plate of pierogi – a typical Polish dish – a tea and a free cell phone chip, they choose to continue their journey with two new friends, also alone, to Katowice, before continuing the trip.

“I don’t know how much longer it will take to get to Gdansk, where Uliana’s father has relatives; what I want now is just a clean bathroom to wash my hair and brush my teeth”, she says, showing her tiredness. For more than 3.6 million now refugees, the most basic comforts are becoming difficult.