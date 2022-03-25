Western Sanctions Won’t Influence Kremlin, Says Former Russian President Medvedev

It is “foolish” to believe that Western sanctions against Russian companies could have any effect on the Moscow government, former Russian president and deputy head of the security council, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Friday.

The sanctions will only consolidate Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Medvedev told Russian news agency RIA in an interview.

The West imposed a series of sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but a month into the war, the Kremlin says it will continue the attack until it achieves its goals of “demilitarizing and denazifying” Ukraine.

Some of the sanctions specifically targeted billionaire businessmen believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin.

“Let’s ask ourselves: can any of these big businessmen have a modicum of influence on the country’s leadership position?” said Medvedev.

“I tell you openly: no, not at all.”

Medvedev said opinion polls showed that three-quarters of Russians support the Kremlin’s decision to carry out a military operation in Ukraine and even more support President Vladimir Putin.

He lashed out at Russians who criticize the invasion while outside Russia: “You may be dissatisfied with some of the authorities’ decisions, criticize the authorities – that’s normal,” he said.

“But you cannot stand against the state in such a difficult situation, because that is treason.”

Thousands of people were detained earlier this month in protests across Russia against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

((Translation by Editora São Paulo, 5511 56447702)) REUTERS AC