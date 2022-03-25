What if I experience ringing in my ear and palpitations?

The ear can suffer from several conditions related to hearing loss that can be due to genetic causes, infectious diseases, use of ototoxic drugs and aging, among other causes. Among the most common conditions, according to experts, are tinnitus and palpitations. Read and find out what it is.

Experts claim that the ear can suffer from tinnitus, characterized by a buzzing, hissing or clicking sound in that location. This condition is not considered a disease, but a symptom that something may be wrong in the body.



This type of palpitation can cause a more complex and in many cases preventable disease, so we invite you to know what the serious consequences are.

What can it be?

Firstly, it can be caused by muscle spasms in the inner ear, something that occurs when the muscles in the inner ear contract and can cause tinnitus, hearing loss, and a stuffy feeling in the ear.

To this we can add the well-known disorders of the blood vessels, manifested whenever high blood pressure alters the blood flow in the body, causing tinnitus.

It is important to carry out medical examinations in the presence of palpitations or tinnitus, as it may be due to the presence of head and neck tumors. While some can be benign, it’s important to catch them early.



However, they can sometimes be larger tumors that require more invasive treatment. While another of the consequences can be chronic conditions such as migraine, anemia or lupus.

Ménière’s disease is known as an inner ear disorder that causes dizziness, a roaring in the ear, and a feeling of pain or pressure in the ear. It usually affects only one ear and is often a common cause of deafness, with symptoms such as palpitations.

Finally, tinnitus can trigger temporomandibular joint disorders, which occurs when the joint located on each side of the head below the ears has problems with its location or, after a blow, has difficulty opening and closing.

