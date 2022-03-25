Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by the liver and elsewhere. It plays an important role in constituting hormone cells existing in our blood. But it can be found in foods of animal origin, such as meats, cheeses, butter, eggs, milk, among others.

It is important to note that most of the cholesterol we have in the body is produced by the body itself and only a small portion comes from the food we consume.

What are the types of cholesterol?

There is more than one type of cholesterol:

LDL (bad cholesterol): It is popularly known as “bad” cholesterol, which, in turn, is fixed in the arteries, generating fatty plaques. The more fatty plaques accumulate, the greater the risk of clogging or blocking the blood. This can cause chest pain (called angina), heart attack, and even stroke.

HDL: as the name implies, it is cholesterol that benefits the body, as it helps to remove excess cholesterol from the blood. The greater the amount of HDL in the blood, the less risk we have of suffering a heart attack.

VLDL: it is the cholesterol that transports the most triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood. When in excess, it is just as harmful as Ldl because it can build up in the arteries, blocking the flow of blood, which also increases the chances of a heart attack and stroke.

How important is cholesterol to the body?

Cholesterol is important for the body as it ensures the proper functioning of cells as well as their structure. It serves to metabolize vitamins A, D, E and K, for the production of hormones and bile.

Therefore, they are elements that develop important functions, the great secret is to keep them at balanced levels so as not to cause health problems.

But what’s the best way to find out if you have high cholesterol?

High cholesterol does not cause any symptoms that can identify it in advance. Silently, it gathers in the arteries. The only way to find out if it’s elevated is to do a blood test.

However, lifestyle, eating habits, among other factors, can cause cholesterol levels to rise.

Therefore, so that you do not have this problem, the ideal is to opt for a diet rich in healthy elements, that is, with vitamins and minerals; avoid fried foods, fatty foods and the use of toxic substances; and get regular exercise.