Who uses WhatsApp GB will lose the number? Understand what can happen

Recently, WhatsApp sparked a wave of account bans for using WhatsApp GB, an alternative version of the messenger. After the suspension, some affected users were not even able to create an account on the official app, as their numbers were also blocked from the service.

As the WhatsApp Terms of Service explain, creating and using services that perform the same function as the messenger constitutes a breach of contract. The account or the person responsible for the alternative program is therefore against the rules of the platform and, at any time, may have access suspended or terminated.

Got banned for using WhatsApp GB?

The penalty for using WhatsApp GB is not always permanent and, in these cases, it is worth trying to create an account on the official application, with the data backed up properly saved on the cell phone. If you can, rest assured: your profile will probably be out of risk while using the real app.

Although with extra features, using WhatsApp GB goes against WhatsApp’s Terms of Service (Image: Reproduction/WhatsApp GB)

However, if your number has already been caught violating the platform’s rules several times, the punishment may have been more severe, and your phone number may have been “dialed” by WhatsApp – that is, you can’t create a zero account using -O. In this case, nothing remains but to buy a new SIM and redo the process — now, with groups and messages that are impossible to restore.

If this was the case for you, your banned phone number may never be registered on WhatsApp again. However, it will continue to work normally to receive/send calls over the phone line, as well as to send SMS and use in competing apps such as Telegram and Signal.

In case of temporary ban, however, just wait for the end of the suspension period imposed by “Zap” and go back to using the app — and here is the recommendation to use the original program, available on the Play Store and App Store.

Will WhatsApp GB stop working?

Until today, WhatsApp has not been able to stop WhatsApp GB from working. Since the alternative app is not available in the app stores and can only be downloaded from the web, it is possible that its performance is out of reach of the Meta messenger and because of that it is so difficult to take the program off the air.

App support should continue only as long as there are enough users (Image: Playback/WhatsApp GB)

However, nothing prevents WhatsApp from acting in other ways to “smother” WhatsApp GB. One of the viable strategies for the platform is to close the siege against users of the illegal app, making the adoption of the program even more risky and disadvantageous — after all, who wants to have their number banned from WhatsApp?

In this way, WhatsApp GB may become increasingly unfeasible for its maintainers and one day it may end up abandoned. For now, however, there is no confirmation that that day is near, but if the onslaught of Meta continues relentless, soon the pirate program will be emptied.

I have not been banned for using WhatsApp GB, what to do?

If the wave of bans and suspensions has not reached your WhatsApp GB account, count yourself lucky and take the opportunity to migrate from the original app. Possibly, starting to use the official app can free your account from Meta’s crosshairs and thus your number is out of danger.

If your account passed the WhatsApp scan unscathed, take the opportunity to migrate from app (Image: Amin Moshrefi/Unsplash)

In this case, it is necessary to carry out the transition process using the backup of conversations from one app to another. The process shouldn’t be a problem, but be aware that standard WhatsApp doesn’t have as many features as its illegal counterpart, which can be strange if you’re too attached to its tools.

It is important to point out that continuing to use WhatsApp GB can be very risky going forward, especially if you are attached to the groups and conversations you have on your cell phone. If Meta maintains a zero-tolerance approach to whoever uses the alternative app, your profile could be the next to be wiped off the platform — hence, not even the company’s support may want to help you.