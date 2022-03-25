Why did only Russia keep nuclear weapons after the fall of the Soviet Union? | Ukraine and Russia

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 led to several problems: economic collapse, mafia revival, financial pyramids…

But the rest of the world was even more concerned about the future of Soviet nuclear weapons after the end of the world superpower.

All the former USSR’s nuclear warheads were kept in four independent countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Initially, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin declared that Russia would not have individual control over the entire nuclear arsenal of the USSR.

On December 21, 1991, all four countries that inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons signed a joint control treaty in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Nine days later, representatives from the four countries met again, this time in Minsk. There, they signed another treaty, on the creation of a joint command of “Strategic Forces”. On December 25, between the two meetings, Mikhail Gorbachev, who had stepped down as leader of the USSR, handed over the nuclear portfolio with the control of nuclear weapons to Boris Yeltsin.

Under the agreement, any decision to launch nuclear weapons must be taken by Russia in coordination with the leaders of Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus and with the permission of the other member states of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

However, according to Vilen Timoschuk, colonel of the 43rd Missile Division, one of the most powerful units in the sector, “neither the president of Ukraine, nor any other country could influence the missile launches. [nucleares]because launch codes were issued only from the central command post, located in Russia”.

Western countries and Russia itself were not satisfied with the situation.

The then US Secretary of State, James Baker, recalled the situation in an interview with Forbes Russia magazine: “Yeltsin, with unprecedented honesty, explained to me how the nuclear and nuclear weapons program would develop within the Commonwealth of Independent States.” .

“He explained who would have the launch button and who wouldn’t, what the leaders of Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan thought about it, and told them they believed they would have nuclear weapons, when in reality they would never,” he said. Baker.

The United States was the main mediator for the resolution of the nuclear crisis, suggesting a different resolution: the entire nuclear arsenal should remain only in Russia.

“We really wanted to deal with just one country, not all four. We didn’t want to end up with four more countries with nuclear weapons,” Baker said.

The problem was that the lifetime of many of the nuclear warheads stored in the Soviet republics would expire in 1997. The storage facilities were, at the time, overcrowded and their safe maintenance and dismantling required significant financial and technological resources. No CIS country had the resources to do so.

Russia’s president then reportedly declared that Moscow would not accept “dangerous warheads” after 1997, according to his Ukrainian counterpart at the time, Leonid Kravchuk. This meant that Moscow gave the green light for the receipt and storage of all warheads, but only immediately.

Kazakhstan, which inherited the second-largest nuclear test site on the planet, Semipalatinsk, quietly handed over its arsenal in 1992. According to President Nursultan Nazarbáeiv, who was in power from 1990 until March 2019, the country did so with a view to to the safety of all humanity. In exchange, however, he received military equipment and investments.

Belarus signed an agreement on the withdrawal of its nuclear arsenal in 1994, in exchange for guarantees of its safety. Ukraine did not want to hand over its weapons.

“It was a mistake. It was a very expensive product, which should, after all, have been sold for a decent price”, said later the also “eternal” president Alexander Lukashenko – who has been in office since 1994.

However, after a referendum held in Belarus in 2022, during the military actions in Ukraine, the country passed a new constitution that eliminates its “non-nuclear” status.

Under the new constitution, nuclear weapons could be stationed on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country relinquished warheads.

Lukashenko said he could ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus. “If you (Western countries) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, I will tell Putin to return the nuclear weapons I gave him without any conditions,” he said.

After the fall of the USSR, Ukraine became the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world, after the United States and Russia. On Ukrainian territory there were intercontinental missiles aimed directly at the United States and about 1,240 warheads.

“Having a nuclear arsenal of this size, which could be hit by a terrorist or a common missile, we were sitting on a powder keg and scared everyone: whoever touches us will explode together”, said in 2014, the permanent representative of the Ukraine at the UN, Yuri Sergeev, on UN radio.

The United States was concerned and set a condition. “They said that if we didn’t get the warheads out of Ukraine, not only would pressure start, but the country would be blocked. ‘Sanctions’ and ‘blockade’ were the words he used,” said Kravtchuk – who remains blamed for disarmament by many Ukrainians to this day.

“If Ukraine had not given up nuclear weapons, nobody would recognize it as an independent country,” recalled in 2011 the president of the Supreme Council of Ukraine, Volodymyr Lytvyn.

In 1994, Kiev signed a memorandum on handing over nuclear warheads in exchange for guarantees of territorial integrity and economic assistance. Ukraine received $175 million from the United States for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

In 2000, Moscow repaid Ukraine’s $1.099 billion in debt. Kiev, however, was still dissatisfied and wanted another $3 billion in compensation from Russia.