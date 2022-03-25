Why is the head in some people not round, but flat? – 03/24/2022

Those who have their hair trimmed or are bald can more easily perceive the shape of their own head. But if you pass your hands it’s also possible. Some will notice that it is very round and others not so much. And then there’s the question mark. But the human skull is not exactly identical in all people. In general, it is ovoid, that is, it resembles an egg, especially when viewed from the side or from above, and the back is usually wider and the front is narrower.

If you’ve noticed that yours is not exactly like that, the reason may go back to the past, more precisely to the time when you were a baby and had a “soft” head. The skull, although resistant, is formed by bone plates separated from each other by sutures and fontanelles. “Joints” that at this stage are mobile, not fully closed, for the head to come out in natural childbirth and grow, and subject to force and gravity stimuli, which slowly and continuously shape it.

When the ‘cachola’ is not oval

Flat skull after birth may be related to being accommodated in a single position, which is currently the most frequent cause, especially in relation to posterior deformities. It occurs, for example, when caregivers place and leave the child lying in the crib, baby carrier or stroller practically full-time, even awake.

“The incidence of positional deformity increased after 1990, due to the recommendation of keeping the baby in the supine position, that is, on the back, during sleep, to avoid sudden infant death syndrome”, explains Ygor Peçanha Alexim, neurosurgeon at ICNE-SP (Institute of Neurological Sciences of São Paulo).

But head outside the standard format can also be related to:

family genetic traits;

prematurity;

syndromes that course with malformations in the body;

blood pressure during childbirth or even intrauterine;

insufficiency of amniotic fluid to cushion the fetus or of space if the pregnancy is with twins;

congenital torticollis (lateralized position of the head to the left/right);

hypotonia (muscle weakness);

fetus in breech position (sitting at birth).

“Or even craniosynostosis or craniostenosis, a rare congenital disease, acquired before birth, which causes the early closure of the suture lines, which unify the bony plates of the skull”, points out Júlio Barbosa Pereira, doctor at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia). ) and a neurosurgeon with a specialization from UCLA (University of California at Los Angeles). He adds that craniofacial asymmetries are still classified by appearance.

Flattened on the side, front, back…

In plagiocephaly, there is a flattening on one of the back sides of the skull, which can cause the baby to have a lot of difficulty lying on the opposite side. The ears are also misaligned in position and the face and nose are deviated.

Brachycephaly is when the flattening is in the total part of the back of the skull, which has a flat nape and, in some cases, a pointed top. The impression is that seen in profile, the head became less long and the front was wider.

Brachycephaly is the opposite of scaphocephaly, in which the flattening reaches the sides, so the head is elongated up, back and forth, and narrow. In the case of the forehead, if it acquires a triangular and prominent deformity, trigonocephaly is configured.

But it is worth mentioning that when the flattening, regardless of the type, has to do with the posture in which the baby is kept after birth and is light, it does not constitute a serious progressive disease.

How is the diagnosis made?

When the asymmetry is accentuated and observed from birth, the diagnosis must be made soon to avoid complications, such as the risk of intracranial hypertension, cognitive delay, visual, auditory and bite alterations and, by the appearance, of a psycho-emotional nature in the future. Suspicious, parents should remain alert, especially in the first 60 days after the baby’s birth, and not neglect follow-up with a pediatrician.

This specialist will eventually be responsible for forwarding the condition to the neurosurgeon, who will take care of taking the complete measurements of the skull and ordering a three-dimensional scan. Thus, he obtains detailed information about the bone structures, to arrive at a safe diagnosis and start the treatment. The most requested tests in the process are: radiography, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

“The most important thing is not to obtain a millimetrically symmetrical, round head, but to treat a serious change in the skull. Otherwise, nothing should be done. We are all different and the issue here is to be healthy”, says Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, pediatrician and member SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) and AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics).

Treatments and changing habits

Orthopedic helmet is a mild and positional treatment Image: iStock

Correction and remodeling surgery is recommended for serious congenital cases, where the skull cannot be corrected naturally or through conservative treatments. For example, if there is early closure of bone divisions due to craniosynostosis.

The duration of the procedure takes a few hours and the postoperative period is usually very quiet. If it involves congenital torticollis, the child will likely still need physical therapy.

Another way of intervening in deformities, in this case the mildest and most positional, is with the use of orthopedic helmets. The use of these cranial orthoses should occur when the deformity is not corrected by repositioning the child until the 5th or 6th month of life.

Alexim considers this method safe and effective, when properly indicated. Otherwise, Ejzenbaum says it turns into a very uncomfortable experience and so it might not work.

Finally, so that the little ones don’t have cranial flattening after arriving in the world, remember the addicted supports. In not leaving one side of the head constantly pressed, so that its growth does not stagnate, while the rest of the skull evolves, but it is important to sleep with the tummy up. Now, awake, the child needs to change position, which includes being breastfed on her lap and being on her stomach and sitting with supervision.