with Biden in Europe, Russia announces trip to China

The President of the States, Joe Biden, arrived at around 10 am, Brasília time, in Poland, for a visit to Rzeszow, a city about 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. This is the second leg of Biden’s trip after attending a nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and other meetings with European leaders in Brussels, Belgium.

While Biden travels to Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have a trip to China next Thursday (31). The Chinese are allies of Russia and have not condemned the invasion, which has now reached its 30th day.

The Russian chancellor’s trip was announced amid a series of meetings in Europe between leaders of countries that support Ukraine. This Friday (25), Biden closed a pact with Europe to replace Russian gas.

In a document released today, after yesterday’s meetings, the European Council demanded that Russia “immediately cease its military aggression” on Ukrainian territory and that it “fully respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”. The UN (United Nations) also warned of acts that could constitute war crimes. The Russian government denies having violated “any international convention” in the invasion and has played down the American proposal to withdraw Russia from the G20.

An intelligence report from the UK Ministry of Defense indicated today that “Ukrainian counterattacks and Russian forces retreating into overstretched supply lines allowed Ukraine to reoccupy cities and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers east of Kiev.” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also said that its forces’ actions in Chernihiv, in the north of the country, “prevent the enemy’s advance towards Kiev”.

This Friday (25), the Ukrainian government announced humanitarian corridors that will carry out the evacuation of its population. Some of them will serve residents of Mariupol, a port city that is under siege — authorities in the municipality now put the death toll in the attack on a theater last week at 300, and the UN says it has reports of mass graves in Mariupol. In Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country, there is a report of an attack with at least four deaths at a humanitarian aid centre.

An Air Force One plane carrying US President Joe Biden lands at Rzeszow Airport in Poland Image: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Biden in Poland

At around 10:50 am Brasília time, Biden disembarked from Air Force One, which landed at the airport in Rzeszow. The President of the United States will be received by Polish President Andrzej Duda. Biden makes an emergency trip to Europe, motivated by the war in Ukraine.

The American president is yet to find American soldiers stationed in the region. Currently, more than 100,000 US military personnel are present in Europe.

Afterwards, Biden will head to Warsaw, the capital of Poland, where he will deliver a speech “on the united efforts of the free world to support the Ukrainian people”, according to the White House.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Image: 17.mar.2022 – Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/AFP

Lavrov in China

According to the Russian government, Lavrov will go to China to participate in the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, which takes place on March 31, amid the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Russia’s foreign ministry said “the meeting will be a good opportunity to discuss issues of coordination of regional efforts for humanitarian and socio-economic assistance to Afghanistan.” “As well as to compare approaches to combating threats from the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghan territory,” the ministry added.

Russia’s ally, China has been buying cheap Russian oil, a product that has been sanctioned by countries that support Ukraine.

European Council

In a document on “Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine”, the European Council accused the Russians of war crimes, which “must stop immediately”. “Russia is directing attacks against the civilian population and targeting civilian goods, including hospitals, medical institutions, schools and shelters.”

The council wants Russia to ensure safe paths to other parts of Ukraine, “as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to Mariupol and other besieged cities”. The group also said it recognized Ukraine’s “European aspirations” and asked the European Commission to give its opinion on Ukraine’s entry into the EU (European Union).

In the text, the council indicated that the EU would seek financial assistance for Ukraine, in addition to “ensuring continuous and uninterrupted flows of electricity and gas”, and providing humanitarian support.

Image: Art/UOL

Deaths in Kharkiv

At least four people have died after a bombing hit a polyclinic in Kharkiv, local police said on Friday. Another seven people were injured, according to initial reports. The incident was recorded at 7:45 am local time (2:45 am in Brasília).

According to the police, the place hit was a “humanitarian aid center”. “There are no military installations nearby.”

25.Mar.2022 – Emergency teams in Kharkiv clearing rubble from destroyed buildings and fighting fires Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Closing of borders

Ukrainian authorities today urged the EU to close its borders with Russia and Belarus, a Russian-allied country, in order to tighten Western sanctions.

Today, Ukraine’s military said that the “probability of involvement of the Belarusian armed forces is assessed as high”.

British analysis

In addition to assessing that the Ukrainians are managing to keep the Russians away from the capital, British intelligence said Ukraine’s military “will likely continue to try to push Russian forces back along the north-west axis from Kiev to Gostomel airfield,” region.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that “the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev continues to repel the enemy’s offensive, inflict fire damage and keep all lines of defense defined.” The Russian government, however, said that yesterday (24) it managed to destroy a Ukrainian army fuel depot. It was not possible to confirm the information with independent sources.

Kiev’s regional military administration said that from yesterday to today “the enemy has not been successful in any of the areas” and that “the defense forces have managed to improve their positions in some areas”. She also pointed out that Bucha and Irpin, who are close to Kiev, “have become real strongholds on the racists’ road to Ukraine’s capital.”

For the UK, Russia is still trying to head to Odessa, a port city in the south of the country, but “with its progress being held back by logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance”.

Regarding the south of the country, Ukraine said that “a stabilization operation is under way and territorial defense tasks are being carried out”. “Russian terrorist forces continue to fight, knowingly violating international humanitarian law and the rules of war.”

Civilians withdrawn from Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have denounced that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being forcibly taken to Russia and that Vladimir Putin’s regime may be planning to use them “as hostages to exert more pressure” on Kiev. The Russian government said these people crossed the border of their own free will.

(With AFP, RFI and DW)