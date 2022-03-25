Without State funds, SUS maternity will close its doors in União and abandon 11 municipalities

A reference for the maternal-infant network in 11 municipalities in Alagoas, Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, in União dos Palmares, announced that it will close maternity care on April 1, due to lack of financial support from the State Government. The direction justified that the unit has no revenue and has been living with a negative balance for 10 months, accumulating debt that exceeds R$ 3 million.

The closure will imply in the lack of assistance for the population of the municipalities of Branquinha, Colônia Leopoldina, Campestre, Ibateguara, Joaquim Gomes, Jundiá, Murici, Novo Lino, Santana do Mundaú and São José da Laje, since the institution is a reference for the Materno and Childish.

The situation is so serious that the revenue to maintain the maternity sector of the SUS is not supporting the expense. This has happened, according to the directors, because of the daily increase in supplies, medicines.

The hospital reported that it receives BRL 176,000 in production from the SUS, BRL 148,000 from federal incentives, BRL 118,600 from state incentives, reaching a total revenue of BRL 443,000. The problem is that the expense reaches R$ 228 thousand just with the doctors’ payroll; R$ 292 thousand with payroll for other employees, service providers, labor provisions, charges and others; and R$ 228.8 thousand with medicines, exams, oxygen, medical gases, energy, food, labor agreements. The total monthly expenses reached R$ 743 thousand, leaving a negative balance of R$ 300 thousand.

The unit’s accountant, Gilberto Júnior, classifies the scenario as very difficult financially. He points out that there is no way to keep the maternity hospital open, 24 hours a day, with the current structure, without support to cover expenses. There was, according to his account, a promise from the State Government to contribute to the hospital, but this did not happen.