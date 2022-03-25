Woman gets angry at crying babies and is kicked off plane after assaulting crew

Photo: Sesapi

British airline Jet2 has banned a woman from flying with the company for the rest of her life after she acted violently on a flight to Antalya, Turkey. In a video published this Thursday (24) by the British portal Daily Mail, the woman identified as Catherine Bush appears inside a plane shouting aggressively at the crew.

According to information from the portal, the passenger would have become aggressive after hearing the crying of babies on board, and even tried to open one of the plane’s doors in mid-flight.

Other passengers who witnessed the moment told the portal that Bush would have slapped other travelers and ended up forcing the pilot to divert the route to Vienna, so that she would be expelled from the flight. As a result, the flight’s arrival time was delayed by more than an hour.

Samantha Fearon, one of the passengers, told the portal that she came to fear for her life when she saw Bush walking to the front of the plane and trying to get out of it mid-flight. In addition to a lifetime ban, she was ordered to pay a fine of £5,000 for the inconvenience caused.

Via text message, the airline expressed regret to the other passengers and apologized for the incident.

Source: Folhapress