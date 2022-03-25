Wreckage of China Eastern plane found 10 km from main impact site

Image: Shadman Samee / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





During a press conference held today (24), Zhu Tao, director of the aviation security department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said search and rescue personnel found parts of China Eastern’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft about 10 kilometers from the main impact site. of Flight MU-5735, so the radius of the search and rescue program will continue to expand.

Partner website Aviacionline recalls that the main crater is located in a mountainous area of ​​the Teng region and measures about 2,500 square meters, with a depth of about 20 meters. Remains of engine blades, part of the left and right horizontal stabilizers, actuators and other aircraft components were found there, along with crew certificates.

The piece found 10 kilometers away is approximately 1.3 meters long and 10 cm wide, and appears to be part of one of the CFM56 engines. As a result of this advancement, the search and rescue range will be expanded.





Second black box is a priority

Mao Yanfeng, director of CAAC’s civil aviation accident investigation center, told a news conference that the priority for the investigation is “finding the second black box as soon as possible”.

Investigators yesterday found one of the aircraft’s data recorders, which despite being damaged, was identified as the cockpit voice recorder (CVR). Yanfeng noted that the equipment “was sent to an institution in Beijing for opening.”

The next step for researchers is to try to find the other “black box”: the flight data recorder (FDR), which stores hundreds of aircraft flight parameters. As reported by the BBC, after repeated attempts to find the “black box” radio signal (both devices are equipped with a radio transmitter to help locate it), nothing was found, so it is suspected that the aforementioned transmitter may be damaged.

US researchers in doubt

International practice following a plane crash indicates that the accident investigation board of the country where the plane was designed, together with representatives of the aircraft and engine manufacturer, usually collaborate in the investigation.





In this case, the United States, the country that designed and produced the plane, can appoint agents to collaborate in the investigation. The NTSB announced shortly after the accident that it had chosen an investigator as its representative. However, as “Travel to China is subject to visas and restrictions due to COVID-19 and is pending. These issues must be resolved before making the decision to actually go to the site.”the agency said in a statement.

On the other hand, Tao noted during today’s press conference that the focus “continues to search and collect evidence. Once this is over and we enter the investigation phase, we will invite relevant parties to participate.”