Youtube will stream free TV shows; How is open TV?

O Youtube announced that it will start broadcast television programs for free. The novelty, released this Wednesday, 23, initially applies only to the United States.

It works like this: so that they can be broadcast on Youtube at no cost, the programs will have advertisements, in the same way as commercials on open TV.

In some cases, it will be possible to receive channel recommendations not only from brands, but also from content producers, if the person is not a premium subscriber to the platform.

In the official statement, Youtube stated that it will make available to users more than 4,000 episodes of TV shows, such as Heartland, Hell’s Kitchen and Andromeda.

In addition, the goal is to include 100 new titles, including shows and movies, and expand the platform’s free streaming catalog. The novelty, it is worth mentioning, joins the services of rent/purchase and sale of movies and also to Youtube TV, which offers live transmission of cable channels.

After all, will the new service come to Brazil? How is open TV?

For now, the Youtube TV show streaming service is only available in the United States.

On the other hand, data from Cenp, the Advertising Market Self-Regulation Forum, indicate that investment in advertising campaigns in Brazil is being led by open TV on the internet. In practice, this shows that the scenario is increasingly open to hosting this type of entertainment.

The survey, which gathered information from 298 advertising agencies, also showed that the investment of brands on the internet was 33.5%, while on open TV it was 45.4%, in 2021 alone. This result only shows more and more the strength of streaming compared to the traditional model of television advertising.