YouTube will stream TV shows for free. And now, open TV? – Money Times

Watch television programs on YouTube free of charge became a reality, initially in the United States, according to the announcement made by the platform this Wednesday (23).

For free streaming to be possible, the programs will have ads, as well as commercials on open TV and even videos from YouTube content producer channels — for users who do not have the premium version of the application.

According to the official announcement, YouTube will offer in the US over 4000 episodes of TV shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda and Heartland.

In addition, it intends to add 100 new titles, between programs and films each week, expanding the catalog of streaming platform free.

What does YouTube gain from the news?

In the US, according to 2021 data from Kantar, 85% of homes have a video subscription, however, the growth in the last quarter was mainly due to services that also offer free options, with ads.

In this way, 18% of homes use at least one free TV service with ads as of the fourth quarter of 2021, an attractive scenario for YouTube, which expands the range of possibilities available to consumers and increases the attractiveness of the platform with the new service.

The novelty joins YouTube services such as movie rental/purchase and “YouTube TV”, a subscription streaming service that allows you to watch live TV from the main broadcast and cable networks.

Will the new service come to Brazil?

So far, the service is only available in the United States.

However, according to data from Cenp, the Advertising Market Self-Regulation Forum, advertising agency investment in Brazil is being led by open TV and the internet.

The survey, which gathered information from 298 advertising agencies, points out that, throughout 2021, 33.5% of the investment was directed to the internet and 45.4% to open TV.

This can be an attraction for the coming of the new service. And now, open TV?