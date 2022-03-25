Zelensky denounces the use of white phosphorus in the war and NATO fears chemical attack

posted on 03/25/2022 06:00



The specter of chemical, tactical nuclear and biological weapons haunts Europe. During an extraordinary summit in Brussels, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said that the member countries of the western military alliance had decided to impose unprecedented costs on Russia, reinforce long-term deterrence and activate defenses against unconventional attacks. “We will provide equipment to help Ukraine protect itself from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. This includes medical, detection and protection supplies, as well as decontamination training.”

For his part, US President Joe Biden has promised that NATO will “respond” if Russian leader Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons on the front. “We will respond if we use them. The nature of the response will depend on the nature of the use”, he warned, assuring that NATO is “more united than ever”. According to the Democrat, the US will donate US$ 1 billion more in humanitarian aid to Kiev and will accept to receive up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Biden defended the expulsion of Russia from the G20 – the 19 largest economies, plus the European Union – but acknowledged that the decision must be taken in line with other countries in the group. Today, he will visit the town of Rzeszow, Poland, 80km from the Ukrainian border, and speak with American soldiers.

As predicted, NATO agreed to reinforce the flank of Eastern Europe and send anti-tank missiles, air defense systems and drones to Ukraine. Nor is the shipment of anti-ship missiles ruled out. By videoconference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a dramatic appeal to the Western alliance. “You have at least 20,000 tanks. Ukraine asked for 1% of your tanks. You can give us 1% of your planes, 1%! You have thousands of fighter jets, but you haven’t given us any so far,” he said. “To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs unrestricted military aid.”

Earlier, in a speech during a parallel meeting of the G7 (USA, Germany, Japan, UK, France, Italy and Canada), Zelensky denounced the use of white phosphorus bombs by Russia and warned of the risk of a chemical offensive. “The threat of large-scale use of chemical weapons is real,” he declared. According to him, Putin could make use of these artifacts, given the difficulties of progressing on the front.

Member of the Rubezhansky city council Dmitry Konov confirmed to the post office that white phosphorus munitions were used against the city of Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine between 3:00 and 4:00 yesterday (local time). “There were bombings with this type of weaponry here and in Popasna, 62 km away. The number of dead and wounded is being determined. White phosphorus ammunition is prohibited by the Geneva Convention of 1949”, he reported. According to him, more than 60% of the Rubezhansky area is under occupation by Russian forces. “It’s a humanitarian catastrophe. They bombed companies, schools and maternity hospitals. There’s no way we can go out and collect the bodies in the streets.”

At the G7 summit, the countries pledged to "end Russia's ability to finance … Putin's war." In this context, the US announced heavy sanctions against Russian politicians, oligarchs and companies. In a statement, the White House explained that the sanctions are "a total blockade against more than 400 people and entities, among them the Duma (Russian Parliament), elites and Russian defense companies that feed Putin's war machine".





Expert in arms control at the University of Hamburg (Germany), Ulrich Kühn told post office that the threat of nuclear weapons used by Russia is quite low. “This is not a zero risk. The danger may increase, the more Putin gets cornered and the more his army fails in Ukraine,” he warned. “There is a certain chance that Moscow could use tactical nuclear weapons. The greater likelihood is that Russia will use chemical arsenal, as in Syria, perhaps in a false flag operation,” he added, referring to an act committed with the aim of disguise true responsibility.

Researcher at the Royal United Services Institute (in London), Dan Kaszeta claimed that Russia, under supervision, dismantled the Soviet-era chemical weapons program. “Moscow did this at enormous cost. I believe that the Russians have not reconstituted a military production program, because the industrial effort would have been noticed. It is probably within their capabilities to mount a small incident, as a provocation”, he admitted, who accumulates three decades of chemical warfare defense experience.

Yesterday, Ukrainian cities were still under attack. As Glib Mazepa — a postdoctoral fellow in biology and a resident of Karkhiv — spoke to the Post Office, air raid sirens could be heard. “They sound dozens of times, 24 hours a day. Officially, 300 people have died in my city. We need the world to close airspace and impose real sanctions in order to make this genocide unsustainable for Putin. We will deal with the rest.” , he said.







Evheniia Dinakovska, 21, resident of Mikolaiv (south)

“The first month of the war was an avalanche of emotions. Nobody knew what would happen the next day. I want to thank the world for their support, for the hundreds of flash mobs (protests) and for the immense amount of donations for children and citizens of Ukraine. May this not happen again in the future. Glory to Ukraine!”

Olexandra Matviychuk, 38, human rights activist, resident of Kiev

“Putin believed that in three days the troops would be in Kiev. They failed. They did not expect to face the entire Ukrainian nation. We urgently need fighter jets and defense systems, as well as measures to freeze Russia’s economy.”

Glib Mazepa, 35, postdoctoral fellow in evolutionary biology, resident of Kharkiv (east)

“What we are experiencing is not a war. This is genocide, with some elements of war. We need our airspace to be closed. Everything else can be left to us Ukrainians.”

Mykola Volkivskyi, 27, political scientist, resident of Kiev

“This first month of war has proved the Ukrainians’ resolve in the face of open aggression from Russia. Over the past eight years, the world has turned a blind eye to Moscow’s actions and Ukraine’s destabilization. The war will end with dire consequences for both sides. “

Emil Heleta, 19, student, resident of Odessa (southeast)

“Hope is still alive. It is difficult to say what Russia will do, nor is it clear what to expect from the West. One thing is certain: regardless of the results, if Ukraine continues to depend only on itself, our ‘allies’ will be a great shame.”

Igor Pinchuk, 29, volleyball coach, resident of Irpin (suburb of Kiev)

“It’s a genocide of civilians. Russian troops kill children and women for fun, rob their homes and stores, shoot into humanitarian corridors. They murder hundreds of civilians. We were forced to bury our residents in backyards and in city parks. “













“Priority is humanitarian corridors”, says diplomat



credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress

The charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Ukraine in Brasilia, Anatoliy Tkach, said that Russian troops had not reached their objectives and were regrouping to start a new attack. According to him, the priority remains the opening of humanitarian corridors. The declaration was made on the one month anniversary of the invasion led by Vladimir Putin.

According to Tkach, Russia lost more than 15,800 soldiers, between dead and wounded; and about a thousand became prisoners. To avoid the disclosure of the number, Moscow would be using censorship, mass graves and mobile crematoria, according to the official. “A 15-year sentence has been set for those who divulge truthful information about the war. Russia is not trying to remove the imprisoned soldiers. Instead, family members receive information that they have been killed or disappeared,” he added.

For the chargé d’affaires, the allegations of demilitarization of Ukraine are “absurd”. He accuses Russia of trying to destroy the country’s economy. “Of the 1,200 missiles launched over Ukraine, nearly 500 were against peaceful cities in the country. Civilian deaths are outstripping military losses.”

Tkach stressed that the authorities’ priority is the creation and maintenance of humanitarian corridors, which have already allowed thousands of civilians to leave the conflict zone. “We can see this war turning into a battle against women, children and the elderly. Faced with logistical problems, the Russian government has authorized the Russian Armed Forces to switch to self-sufficiency. Russian soldiers are allowed to steal, they are stealing of civilians are robbing humanitarian convoys,” he said.

*Intern under the supervision of Rodrigo Craveiro

