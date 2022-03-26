22 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (25)

Feel like complementing the sextou? So check out another list of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store!

We found 22 interesting apps on offer in the Google store. Today (25), common applications and day-to-day tools were left out, as no interesting options are available for download.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Games

  • WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack ($9.99) – Action

  • DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game (R$8.99) – RPG

  • Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG ($3.79) – Casual

  • Princess Coin! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

  • Everybody’s RPG (R$4.59) – RPG

  • Glidey – Minimal puzzle game ($9.99) – Puzzle

  • Soul Warrior Premium (R$1.29) – RPG

  • Live or die survival p (R$ 4.39) – Action

  • Neo Monsters (R$ 0.99) – RPG

  • Building a VIP Ship (R$9.99) – RPG

  • Killer Monster Pro: Shooting Game, Archer ($6.49) – Action

  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99)

  • League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action

  • Stickman Ghost Premium ($1.29) – Action

  • League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

  • Last Day Survival – Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon ($0.99) – Action

  • Stickman Legends: Fighting Game ($2.49) – Action

  • Blackthorn Castle (R$15.99) – Casual

icon packs

