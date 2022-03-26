22 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (25)

Feel like complementing the sextou? So check out another list of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store!

We found 22 interesting apps on offer in the Google store. Today (25), common applications and day-to-day tools were left out, as no interesting options are available for download.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Games

WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack ($9.99) – Action

DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game (R$8.99) – RPG

Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG ($3.79) – Casual

Princess Coin! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

Everybody’s RPG (R$4.59) – RPG

Glidey – Minimal puzzle game ($9.99) – Puzzle

Soul Warrior Premium (R$1.29) – RPG

Live or die survival p (R$ 4.39) – Action

Neo Monsters (R$ 0.99) – RPG

Building a VIP Ship (R$9.99) – RPG

Killer Monster Pro: Shooting Game, Archer ($6.49) – Action

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99)

League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action

Stickman Ghost Premium ($1.29) – Action

League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

Last Day Survival – Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon ($0.99) – Action

Stickman Legends: Fighting Game ($2.49) – Action

Blackthorn Castle (R$15.99) – Casual

icon packs