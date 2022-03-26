22 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (25)

Feel like complementing the sextou? So check out another list of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store!
We found 22 interesting apps on offer in the Google store. Today (25), common applications and day-to-day tools were left out, as no interesting options are available for download.
Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Games
WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack ($9.99) – Action
DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game (R$8.99) – RPG
Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG ($3.79) – Casual
Princess Coin! (R$ 2.99) – RPG
Everybody’s RPG (R$4.59) – RPG
Glidey – Minimal puzzle game ($9.99) – Puzzle
Soul Warrior Premium (R$1.29) – RPG
Live or die survival p (R$ 4.39) – Action
Neo Monsters (R$ 0.99) – RPG
Building a VIP Ship (R$9.99) – RPG
Killer Monster Pro: Shooting Game, Archer ($6.49) – Action
Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99)
League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action
Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action
Stickman Ghost Premium ($1.29) – Action
League of Stickman 2020 – Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action
Last Day Survival – Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon ($0.99) – Action
Stickman Legends: Fighting Game ($2.49) – Action
Blackthorn Castle (R$15.99) – Casual
icon packs
