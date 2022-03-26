3 fruits that help reduce uric acid

Uric acid is a substance produced by the body that is generated from the process of decomposing purines, although it can also be due to the consumption of specific foods.

According to experts, its values ​​can be harmful to health, causing a disease known as gout that will affect the heart and brain. And, in turn, there are natural alternatives to lower your levels, such as some fruits.



Also known as hyperuricemia, high levels of uric acid can manifest in the condition called gout. This consists of the accumulation of purine crystals in the joints, especially in the big toe, causing intense pain, in addition to inflammation.

According to the testimony of health professionals, it will be essential to incorporate three fruits in your healthy diet that will help reduce this substance.

Consequently, to avoid the increase in uric acid, it will be essential to consolidate a diet in which foods rich in purines are eradicated. In addition to adding three different types of fruit.

Know what they are

The first of them is the Cherryas it contains anthocyanin flavonoids that make it one of the ideal foods for all those who suffer from hyperuricemia or high levels of uric acid, as they also have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the pain of crises.



On the other hand, consuming apples every day will help to quickly decrease uric acid, so it is one of the fruits recommended by experts, as you will not need any medication to eliminate this substance from the body. This recommendation is based on the large amounts of antioxidants that will help to reduce toxins through urine and maintain good health.

Finally, the citrus fruits are essential when it comes to lowering uric acid and preventing gout. Citrus fruits like oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, grapefruits, limes and lemons are some of the fruits that will help to lower this substance as they contain diuretics that can help cleanse your body of toxins and harmful chemicals like uric acid.

