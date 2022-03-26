AF News | Cities | Dom Orione Hospital will return to serve through Servir after the Government pays 90% of the debt

From the 1st of April, users of the health plan of public servants in Tocantins (Servir) will again be served by the Hospital do Orione de Araguaína. The Accreditation Term of the unit was signed this Friday (25), by Governor Wanderlei Barbosa during a visit to the city, benefiting more than 19 thousand users of the plan in Araguaína and region.

Services to users of Servir no Hospital were interrupted in August of last year, during the administration of the former governor Mauro Carlesse (UB)due to non-payment by the State Government.

“Don Orione, when we found out about his indebtedness, I was very saddened, and I am happy to say that in this period of time we can already celebrate the payment of this debt in the order of 90%. people with austerity”said Governor Wanderlei Barbosa.

“I would ask Secretary Afonso and he would tell me: ‘Wanderlei, Dom Orione is the team that offers the lowest price in ICUs in the state’. And that makes us happy because we know that the service is of high quality and we know that we will attend good for our population”added the governor.

Wanderlei also promised to make payments on time. “Father, we want you to listen to us, we have you as one of our advisors. If we fail to pay: ‘Wanderlei, you said you would pay for us to maintain our payroll”scored

The director-president of Hospital Dom Orione, Father Bruno Rodrigues, celebrated the signing of the term. “There was a difficult situation regarding the maintenance of the plan service at the Hospital and the problem was solved with the arrival of Governor Wanderlei. For us, the agreement means fulfilling the mission of Hospital Dom Orione and the server goes back to this happy home”highlighted.

Dom Orione has been serving in the northern region of Tocantins for 46 years, being the oldest private hospital, still in operation, in the city of Araguaína. As it is a philanthropic hospital unit, it needs to allocate 60% of care to the Unified Health System (SUS), offering services in obstetrics, neonatology, Neonatal ICU, cardiac surgeries and embolization free of charge to the population. With the accreditation of Servir, State servers will have access to more than 50 medical specialties at the Hospital.

Calls that state server and nurse Nilcilene Pinto knows very well. For many years, the server and her family were users of Servir no Hospital services. “It is a great joy [retornar]. Without the services of Don Orione, it was a sadness. I use Servir, my brothers and my parents, so for us the hospital is a reference and returning the service is very good”celebrates.

ONCOLOGICAL UNIT

Still on the afternoon of this Friday, the Governor visited the Regional Hospital of Araguaína, the Oncology sector and the works of the High Complexity Unit in Oncology, which is almost 95% completed. The unit will have outpatient clinics, infirmary, dental offices, administrative sector, auditorium, day hospital, small procedures room, ultrasound room, unification of the oncology records in the integrated center, which will also have chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy services.