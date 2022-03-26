Antonov seeks financing lines for the construction of a new AN-225

Image: Antonov





The Antonov Company, through its social networks and its website, proposed the opening of several bank accounts to finance the construction of a new AN-225 Mriya, as the only aircraft of the type was destroyed at the airport of Gostomel during the clashes of the armies. of Russia and Ukraine.

The manufacturer considers it necessary to avoid the irreversible loss of the legendary aircraft and start work on the revival of the AN-225. Despite the existence of all the structural, scientific and technical documentation for the construction, the manufacturer claims that, due to the current situation in Ukraine, it is complex to obtain the necessary funds for its construction.

As Aviacionline reports, Antonov Company CEO Sergey Bychkov proposed establishing an International Fund for the rebirth of the aircraft. In addition, he appealed for the proposal of financial support to the project to the following entities:





– to the heads of state and government of all countries in the world;

– for global aircraft production companies;

– to foreign partner companies that participated in the creation of other Antonov aircraft;

– the administration of banks and other financial institutions in the world;

– to aviation fans and enthusiasts;

– for the entire world aeronautical community, including Non-Governmental Organizations;

– to all the people who admired Mriya’s greatness.





“We appeal to the people of Ukraine, to all airmen around the world who care about the fate of our country, its technical potential and national achievements, please, in the context of our current war of national liberation, be vigilant,” said the statement. company in a statement released on social media.

“Unfortunately, not all people in this difficult situation can withstand the pressure of the war around them and support themselves and others. But we know it will pass, the dust will be blown away by the wind of history and together we will restore the power of the Antonov company against the invader’s plans”concludes the statement.



