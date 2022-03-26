Apple considers creating iPhone rental subscription plan

Apple is developing a subscription system for the use of iPhone and iPad, in which it must charge a monthly fee for a kind of rental of its devices, according to the Bloomberg website.

The idea is that, instead of buying a physical device, the consumer becomes a subscriber to Apple products. It is possible, therefore, that as soon as a new smartphone comes out of the brand, the consumer will just change the device for the newest one. That is, the person would not own a single specific iPhone.

Like other Apple subscription plans, it would be linked to an Apple ID account, which would allow the subscriber to access files such as photos and videos on any device. According to Bloomberg, the launch of this service is scheduled for next year.

Change in business model

The new strategy, although not yet confirmed by Apple, is in line with the changes that the company has been promoting in its business in recent years with the promotion of subscriptions to various services.

Just to remind you, the company has already launched plans for music (Apple Music), video streaming (Apple TV+), news (Apple News+), physical exercises (Apple Fitness+) and games (Apple Arcade). It seems to be a trend in the American company to try to bring in new sources of revenue.

Note that all these services are linked to software, not hardware — that is, there is no exchange of physical devices.

However, in 2019, Apple launched a monthly subscription model for its extended warranty, AppleCare, something that was already an early change in the way the company handles hardware.

In addition, since 2015 in the United States, the so-called “iPhone Upgrade Program” has also existed, in which the owner of the brand’s smartphone can add the cost of AppleCare to the price of the device, and divide the payment over 24 months.

After half that time, he can hand over the older iPhone and exchange it for a new one, and the warranty is still in effect. That is, it is already a type of subscription to the iPhone service.

What would the device subscription plan look like?

The difference in this new plan would be to combine payments into one: instead of paying for subscription plans for Apple services on one side and paying for the cost of an iPhone on the other, the consumer could now combine everything in a single plan.

In addition, executives of the North American company (including its own chief executive, Tim Cook) have already spoken publicly to investors who intend to expand subscription services. According to CNBC, in 2021 alone, Apple made $68.4 billion from them, up 27% from 2020.

Despite the novelty, in Brazil there are already services similar to what Apple can create. Banco Itaú, for example, has the iPhone Para Semper which, with a monthly payment, allows the use and upgrade to a new phone after the launch of a new edition of the cell phone.