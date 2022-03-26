Apple may launch subscription service for iPhone and iPad | Cell phone

Apple may soon launch a subscription service for customers to buy iPhone and iPad. According to news that air behind the scenes, the novelty should arrive by 2023, with the possibility of being released later this year. There is no information on availability in Brazil yet.
The price paid by the subscriber will vary according to the product chosen by the user. The novelty would be linked to the Apple ID account and could even add other services such as AppleCare — for smartphone repairs — or Apple One, which bundles up to five digital products offered by the company in just one subscription.
According to Bloomberg, Apple had been working on the subscription program project for a few months now. There is no information if the service would only cover iPhones and iPads or if it would also extend to other devices such as AirPods and Apple Watch.
It is worth mentioning that Apple has not confirmed any of this information. Therefore, the subscription plan, so far, should be treated only as a rumor.