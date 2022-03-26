Check out which foods are high in vitamin C

Vitamin C is among the main nutrients that support and strengthen the body’s health. It is not surprising, since its action is incisive in the immune system. Therefore, we are facing a substance that helps in the prevention of viruses and several other diseases. Best of all, this vitamin can be obtained simply through food.. Check out the top foods with lots of vitamin C.

Discover foods with lots of vitamin C for your health

It is worth mentioning that one of the actions of vitamin C is the absorption of iron. It works to help this mineral get inside the cells and vastly improves the body’s natural defenses. Absorbing iron is not as easy a task as you think, and that’s why vitamin C is so important. Check out the foods that are high in the nutrient:

1 – Orange

The list could not begin with any food other than oranges. It is one of the fruits that has the highest amount of vitamin C, so it is exactly the food that represents this vitamin everywhere.

2 – Strawberry

Few people know this, but the amount of vitamin C in strawberry is huge. Best of all, it is a fruit that has few calories and can be consumed freely. The tip is to choose and buy organic strawberries, free of pesticides.

3 – Kiwi

Another surprising item is the kiwi. It is one of the main foods with a lot of vitamin C. One or two units of kiwi are capable of providing 50% of all the vitamin C your body needs.

4 – Pineapple

Pineapple is another fruit that has vitamin C in large proportions. A cup of pineapple contains about 80 mg of the nutrient.

5 – Brussels sprouts

Following the same comparison as above, a full cup of Brussels sprouts can have 75 mg of vitamin C.

Other foods that have a lot of vitamin C: