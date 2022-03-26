Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments issues a note to Bishops and Episcopal Conferences on Holy Week celebrations

At the Easter feasts of past years, marked by the difficult situation of the pandemic, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments offered some guidelines to help bishops in their task of evaluating concrete situations and providing the spiritual good of pastors and faithful in Holy Week, the center of the entire liturgical year.

Now, in 2022, the Congregation, through a document published in Italian, French, English and Spanish, deals again with Holy Week in the context of the pandemic. The Episcopal Pastoral Commission for the Liturgy of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) translated it into Portuguese.

The Document emphasizes that the Congregation, in view of the reduction of the pandemic, although with different speeds in each Nation, does not intend to offer other guidelines for the celebrations of Holy Week, since the experience that the Episcopal Conferences have acquired in these years, certainly makes it possible to face the different situations in the most appropriate way, always taking care to observe the ritual norms contained in the liturgical books.

Therefore, the Congregation invites everyone to be prudent, avoiding gestures and behaviors that could be potentially risky. “Each analysis and decision must always be taken in agreement with the Episcopal Conference, which will take into account the norms that the competent civil authorities will establish in the different countries”, says the Document.

Prayer request

In the Document, the Congregation also pointed out that in recent days the Holy Father has often invited people to pray asking God for the gift of peace for Ukraine, so that this “disgusting war” ends.

“Together with Ukraine we also want to remember all the other conflicts, unfortunately always numerous, in many countries of the world: a situation that Pope Francis described as a third world war in pieces. In the celebration of the Passion of the Lord, on Good Friday, the liturgy invites us to raise our supplication to God for the Church and for the whole world”, says the Document.

In the Universal Prayer, the Congregation wants everyone to invoke the Lord for the public authorities (IX prayer) to direct their spirit and heart so that everyone can enjoy true peace and freedom, and for all who suffer trials (X prayer) that they may rejoice in their trials with the help of the Lord’s mercy.

“From now on, we make this prayer our own for all the brothers and sisters who are experiencing the atrocity of war, particularly in Ukraine,” the document says.

Check out the document in full (HERE).