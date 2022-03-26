controller faces problems after PS5 update

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on controller faces problems after PS5 update 10 Views

Last Wednesday (23), Sony released a new update for the PS5, which brought changes to the home screen, implementation of voice commands for some countries and much more. However, some users are reporting issues with DualSense after the update is released.

On Twitter, the account “Ask PlayStation UK” received complaints from netizens who cannot connect the controller to the video game. Apparently, this happens regardless of the connection method (via wire or Bluetooth). In the wireless option, it is only possible to connect for a few seconds.

first tweet — After this update, I can no longer pair my DualSense. I restarted in safe mode, updated from USB and wired the controller. It worked for a few seconds, then I lost connection again and couldn’t select anything.

Resetting the controller on the back doesn’t work either. Any help Sony?

second tweet — I did a factory reset, it worked for a day, but now I can’t connect… Very disappointed.

DualSense color models.
(SOURCE: reproduction)

Sony’s profile offered a link to the official support page, but that doesn’t seem to have helped much. At the moment, reports are few, but it is a fact that the Japanese giant needs to fix this problem so it doesn’t become a bigger obstacle in the future.

New DualSense models have tweaks and may cause less drift

According to a report published by the YouTube channel “TronicsFix”, the DualSense’s new color options have parts that can considerably reduce the chance of the controller having drift. Know more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

