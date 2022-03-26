controller faces problems after PS5 update

Last Wednesday (23), Sony released a new update for the PS5, which brought changes to the home screen, implementation of voice commands for some countries and much more. However, some users are reporting issues with DualSense after the update is released.

On Twitter, the account “Ask PlayStation UK” received complaints from netizens who cannot connect the controller to the video game. Apparently, this happens regardless of the connection method (via wire or Bluetooth). In the wireless option, it is only possible to connect for a few seconds.

I’ve made a reset to the factory set, worked a day, now are unable to connect..very disappointed — Maurizio Tuccio (@Mrmauison) March 24, 2022

first tweet — After this update, I can no longer pair my DualSense. I restarted in safe mode, updated from USB and wired the controller. It worked for a few seconds, then I lost connection again and couldn’t select anything. Resetting the controller on the back doesn’t work either. Any help Sony? second tweet — I did a factory reset, it worked for a day, but now I can’t connect… Very disappointed.

Sony’s profile offered a link to the official support page, but that doesn’t seem to have helped much. At the moment, reports are few, but it is a fact that the Japanese giant needs to fix this problem so it doesn’t become a bigger obstacle in the future.

