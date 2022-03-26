“Corpses everywhere”: testimonies from besieged Mariupol







Devastation scenario in Mariupol Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Mariupol has become a symbol of military resistance and humanitarian disaster in Putin’s war against Ukraine. Besieged residents and those who managed to flee describe what they experienced to DW. Virtually no other Ukrainian city has been mentioned so often by the media and politicians around the world since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine as Mariupol. The port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which is under constant bombardment, has become a symbol of resistance against the Russian military and a humanitarian disaster. The destruction of a maternity hospital where pregnant women were and the bombing of the theater where civilians were sheltering shocked the entire world. The European Union (EU) considers the actions of Russian troops to be the most serious war crimes.

THE DW spoke to people who managed to flee the city into Ukrainian-controlled territory.

“Corpses Everywhere”

Mykola Osyshenko, head of the Mariupol television station, was able to leave the city with her family and neighbors. His house was next to the maternity hospital that was destroyed on March 9.

“The clinic is 500 meters from my house. When the plane dropped the bomb, we thought it had hit our house, so strong was the explosion. But it was the children’s clinic, with a maternity hospital on the third floor. The day before the attack , my injured neighbor, a 60-year-old man, was released from that clinic. He ended up in the children’s hospital because there was no space elsewhere. Russian media reported that there were no children or women there, but that it was the headquarters of a battalion .

In fact, there were many women and children there. The temperature in our apartment block was the same as outside: minus 6 to 7 degrees Celsius. We all slept in the basement. It was the warmest place, because you can close it well. There were mattresses and pillows on the floor. There the children slept. And they spent their days there. Mothers slept with the little ones, grandparents slept sitting on chairs. And we middle-aged people slept on the stairs.”

Before we left Mariupol, we distributed our water reserves to those already in their cars and to the people left behind in our apartment block. We also delivered the food we still had, because there is nowhere to get it. The warehouses were destroyed and looted, the stores too.

Before, we cooked our food over a fireplace in front of the apartment block, but there was no dry firewood. People made firewood from window frames and building material from bombed schools. But that was dangerous because a bomb could hit them at any moment, which it did. People were shattered.

At first, they tried to get water from wells, which still exist in some places. But even there you have to get there under bombardment, and then you have to wait in line. People also used water from heaters in destroyed houses, even if it wasn’t for drinking, they boiled it and drank it. One night it snowed. We were happy, like children. While it was quiet, the residents of our apartment block scooped up the snow in buckets. In this way, we set up a water supply.

On our way out of town, we didn’t see a single building intact – apartments with broken windows and crumbling walls everywhere. In some, the entire upper floor was missing. There were bodies of women, men and children everywhere. We tried to distract our kids in the car so they wouldn’t look. It’s just terrible!

“My heart is broken into three pieces”

Natalia Korjagina, a medical assistant, left Mariupol on March 14.

“I went from the left bank of the Kalmius River in Mariupol, with a backpack, to a house in the center of the city because there was less bombing there at the time. My mother, who is 79 years old, did not want to come with me. Neither my tears nor my warnings made her change her mind. Just an hour after I left our house, a school and two nearby houses were hit. All the windows in our neighbors’ houses were broken, the ones in my mother’s house remained intact. But then the electricity and the water were turned off, and I told my mother I would come get her the next morning, she agreed.

In the house we stayed in in the center of the city, there were already my colleagues and their families, whose apartments were also in dangerous parts of the city. There were 16 of us, six of us children. We set up dorms in the basement, with rugs and air mattresses. There were often overhead alarms and we spent most of the day in the basement. The next day, I could no longer reach the left bank of the city. We tried for more than four hours to hail a taxi.

The answer was ‘There is no gas, no one drives to the left bank’. I begged and offered a lot of money, but in vain. None of my acquaintances could help get my mother. So I called her. My mother reassured me. She said she had water and food, and besides, the war wouldn’t last forever. She would resist. That was the last I heard from her.

My husband is in the army and defends our country. For the first few days, I had no contact with him. My son is in Kharkiv. My heart is broken into three pieces, so to speak. But life must go on. As the siege around our city tightened, electricity, water and gas were also cut off. We were able to buy a certain supply of food at the fair, because all the shops had been closed for a long time, no electricity, and it was quickly looted. We had to cook on an open fire. Firewood was collected throughout the district, even during the bombing.

Finally, our shelter also became the target of fire from all sides. All the windows and the roof were destroyed. The house shook so much that we thought it would collapse. But the basement held. The temperature on the ground floor of the house was one to two degrees; in the basement, four to five. The worst is the lack of water. But it snowed twice and we managed to fill two bathtubs with snow, that was our luck.

We didn’t have cell signal directly in the house, only 900 meters away. So we became aware of the private car lane and decided to leave. As we were loading our cars, we heard gunshots and pieces of metal flew directly into our fence. At 12pm we left Mariupol, we saw ruins and fires everywhere. At around 9pm, we arrived in Berdyansk, where we spent the night at a school. In the morning, we continued our journey. There were children in many of the convoy cars.

Everyone drove very carefully because there was unexploded ordnance everywhere. We saw the attacker’s checkpoints, there were more than 30, on all the roads leading in and out of the cities. There was a huge traffic jam in front of a blown-up bridge near Zaporijia. Detours are made along a narrow road. We managed to pass by car, but an hour later another column was shot at, there were casualties. At 19:00, we arrived in the city of Dnipro.”

“Simply hell!”

Oleksander Skorobohatko, a member of an international humanitarian organization, left Mariupol on 15 March.

“In early March, it became clear that a humanitarian disaster threatened the city. When food and medicine stopped arriving, people panicked. Before, I only heard about humanitarian disasters in theory. I never worked on missions abroad. and I never faced such problems.

My sister and I stayed with relatives. We slept on the hallway floor, we felt safer there. Somehow we adapted to the bombing, the lack of food. The neighbor’s house had already been destroyed. We spend a lot of time with neighbors and cook over fireplaces.

The humanitarian corridor took too long. People had little hope and told each other that it was safer to stay in the city. When we heard on the radio that 500 cars had arrived in Zaporijia, at first we couldn’t believe it. But the next day an acquaintance came and said there would be another train. We went straight to the car. Intuitively, we took back roads, and after five to ten kilometers from the city, there was finally silence.

Everywhere there were checkpoints, with endless lines. Only when we arrived in Zaporijia did we realize that we had finally managed to leave Mariupol. I felt somehow guilty for not being able to warn friends and relatives with their children. And I decided to go get them.

We went through all the checkpoints again. In the last one before Mariupol, the so-called soldiers of the “People’s Republic of Donetsk” simply took my car. I had to walk back. In the next village, I was able to spend the night and eat. In the morning, good people took me to Zaporijia. All this will accompany my life forever, including all the dead.

Many volunteers are currently somehow reaching Mariupol. We exchange experiences. But no one can guarantee safety; on the contrary, they warn, you may not come back alive. Still, I’m still looking for ways to get at least my relatives to the closest safe places.

It’s just hell!”