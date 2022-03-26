Does aromatherapy help control anxiety?

Who hasn’t caught themselves remembering a scene from their own life when they smell a scent? A special food, the scent of a place, memories are almost instantly activated and transport you to another reality, a story of the journey. Smell is the only one of the senses connected directly to the brain, but on some occasions, we create links with some lived fact, and sometimes just one stimulus is enough to come to the surface: a pleasant sensation, a good feeling.

In aromatherapy, the extraction of essential oils from aromatic plants creates the connection with nature, so it is widely used as a relaxation, well-being and balance technique.







Each essence used in aromatherapy has a purpose Photo: Goffkein / Adobe Stock

In Brazil, aromatherapy was included by the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde)in 2018, on the list of treatments complementary to standard medical procedures, identified as an integrative practice.

Why bet on aromatherapy?

To relieve stress, disconnect a little from boring reality or reduce anxiety, countless people look for aromatic baths and massages that use special oils, but not only that.

Aromatherapy has the ability to help with quality of life in general, even in conditions where a good sleep night it is no longer more than a vague memory, not to mention the brain stimuli that cause a feeling of calm, tranquility. However, it is necessary to know how to identify the objective when seeking the technique.

There are several options of aromas and each one of them has a special function, be it to relieve muscle pain, when using the massage technique, or increase well-being, when you choose to bathe with essential oils. Chamomile and lavender, for example, serve to decrease anxietyas they promote a feeling of relaxation.

How to combine aromatherapy and meditation

Get together meditation and aromatherapy It’s a great way to enhance the best each one has to offer. In addition to the sensory triggers obtained through the aroma of essences, meditation can increase the feeling of peace, making the moment even more special.

Diffusers are very practical and can be connected to an outlet close to the place you chose to perform the meditation. There are different models and with different prices, but you have to be careful, because this type of equipment is designed for oils, while others are specific to humidify the air, therefore, supplied only with water.

Another way to make the most of this relaxation and self-knowledge session is to choose aromas that match your preferences or needs, in addition to using meditations prepared by a specialist in the area, if you are a beginner, as you will be able to enjoy an exercise designed for such an audience.

