Does Spinach Help Control High Blood Pressure? Check food benefits

Long before grandma Juju advised us to eat oatmeal to make a nice poop, the most famous sailor in the world already said that eating spinach it was important for anyone who wanted to get strong. This relationship between cartoon characters and health is an important pedagogical tool to help children eat well.

When we reach adulthood, however, a cute cartoon is not enough, we must often remember that natural foods are important sources of nutrients. Today, we’re specifically going to talk about the benefits of Popeye’s favorite snack. Here are some benefits of spinach:

Good for eye health

Being a leaf rich in vitamin A, spinach is beneficial for eye health and also helps to keep the skin beautiful and younger looking.

Strengthens the immune system

Vitamin C, abundant in spinach, is essential for the body’s defenses to work at their best.

Makes strong bones

Jeez, what a nice little leaf, huh? As spinach is a good source of vitamin K, it becomes an ally of healthy bones. The same vitamin is also beneficial in terms of blood clotting.

Regulates blood pressure

As it is a potassium-rich food, spinach can help control blood pressure. It is a great food, therefore, for hypertensive patients.

Improves the health of those with anemia

Iron deficiency in the blood needs to be accompanied by a doctor, but you can include certain foods in your diet that are known for their high levels of iron. Spinach is an excellent source of not only this mineral, but also folic acid. To ensure iron absorption, also consume a food rich in vitamin C.

See how there’s no shortage of reasons for you to add these green leaves to your shopping list? And, just out of curiosity, spinach was chosen as Popeye’s superfood because of cartoonist Elzie Crisler Segar’s own fond memories of creating the iconic character.

When he was little, Segar would always meet a Scottish sailor who would advise him to eat a lot of spinach to get strong and be able to take down even an elephant. Did you know that? Nice, huh?

Remembering that our text is for informational purposes only. If you want more personalized information, such as diets and other details, you need to consult a nutritionist.