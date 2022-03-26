Dog abandoned for ‘being gay’ is adopted by gay couple

The story of the dog named Fezco, who was abandoned by his owners in North Carolina (USA) for “being gay”, ended up getting a happy ending. The 5-year-old dog was adopted by Steve Nichols and John Winn, a gay couple.

Fezco was taken to an animal shelter after being rejected by his owners, who saw him mating with another male.

Credit: ReproductionDog abandoned for ‘being gay’ is adopted by gay couple

The abandonment of Fezco sparked outrage on social media. But it had a happy ending: according to broadcaster WCCB, Fezco was adopted by Steve Nichols and John Winn. They said they suffer the same discrimination, intolerance and ignorance as the 5-year-old animal.

When news of the dog’s abandonment went viral, they looked at each other and said, “We can do something about this.” They quickly applied for an adoption from Fezco and were chosen a few days later.

Credit: ReproductionFezco: Dog abandoned for “being gay” is adopted by homosexual couple

They renamed the animal Oscar, in honor of Oscar Wilde, the Irish poet and playwright who was sent to prison and publicly shamed for being gay.

“It was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard,” Steve declared of abandoning the dog.

He said he also believed that “it makes sense that the gay dog ​​would be adopted by a loving gay family.”