Dog abandoned for ‘being gay’ is adopted by gay couple

Steve Nichols and his partner, John Winn, were watching the TV news over the weekend when they saw a news story about a dog from North Carolina, United States, who was abandoned by his family for “being gay”.

According to a blog post by Stanly County Animal Protective Services, Fezco’s previous owners abandoned him for having “sexed” with another male dog. “It was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard,” Steve told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to do something,’” Steve said. So Steve drove more than 60 kilometers to adopt Fezco. Once the adoption paperwork was completed, the couple changed the name from Fezco to Oscar, in honor of Oscar Wilde, a gay Irish poet and playwright of the early 1890s.

Photo: Reproduction/Steve Nichols

Steve and Oscar only spent an hour together at the shelter because the 5-year-old dog wasn’t feeling well. “What’s almost as troubling as the idea that he’s gay, and that the person turned him in for that reason, is the fact that the owner apparently did nothing to care for this dog,” the man said.

According to Steve, they apparently never took the dog to a vet. Oscar had heart parasites and was not neutered. “It was pretty apparent to me that he hadn’t seen a good meal or been shorn in his life either,” said the new owner. Despite not feeling well, Steve said Oscar was “extremely sweet” and well behaved.

Photo: Reproduction/Steve Nichols

Love above everything

“He obeyed commands as if he had been listening to me all his life,” Steve said. “I told him to jump in the car, he jumped up and sat on the seat.” Soon after, the new family scheduled the next procedures: castration and treatment for the parasites.

According to Melissa Knicely of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control to the Charlotte Observer, dogs are not a species that has sex for pleasure. The sex that people see frequently is considered dominating behavior, and both male and female dogs demonstrate it.

The couple says they’ll take it easy and give Oscar a “loving home” when he’s done with his procedures. “I know it’s silly to think a dog is gay, but if he wants to be gay like hell, he can be gay here,” he said. “We will still love him and take care of him.”