Dog got crooked paws after having its tail cut off as a puppy

Luck the dog has spent most of his life on the streets, in too much pain to just walk, with his deformed paws. His situation was very complicated, and when they found him, the rescuers couldn’t imagine how he managed to survive this long.

After being rescued, the dog went to a veterinary clinic urgently, and underwent several tests until discovering the reason for the twisting of its paws. Through an X-ray, they found that his tail was cut off when he was just a puppy. This caused an injury that prevented his paws from growing straight.

This part of the dog’s body has bones called caudal vertebrae that have other tissues associated with them. Through their tail and ears, pets transmit important information. This practice causes great harm to the animal. In Luck’s case, it caused a malformation in his paws. It is possible that the responsible person did so without following surgical procedures.

Photo: Zoorprendente

Recovery

Rescuers concluded that the dog would need surgery in addition to treatment that would take months. Due to his condition, Luck would spend a lot of time at the clinic. Also, with the surgery, the medical bills would be high. But nothing would stop his rescuers from completing their mission to get that dog to run and lead a normal life.

With this situation, doctors offered two options: surgery for both paws or physical therapy sessions. The veterinary clinic contacted a canine bone specialist, who suggested a cast rather than surgery. But it was not a common mold, it was a prosthesis that would help him improve by up to 60%.

So the dog was given anesthesia and the vets placed his bones in the correct position, and recovery began. The process is painful, however Luck has shown himself to be very brave. More than anyone, he wanted a normal life and would do anything to get it.

Photo: Zoorprendente

The dog’s treatment is quite long, but luckily he has the support of wonderful people to start this new life that is sure to be much better.

With information from Zoorprentente.