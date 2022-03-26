Earthquake-hit island braces for possible disaster

Patiently waiting for a flight to the mid-Atlantic volcanic island he calls home, Portuguese businessman Filipe Azevedo can’t hide his fear. São Jorge, in the Azores, is preparing for what could be a major natural disaster.

The island of Portugal has been hit by thousands of small earthquakes in recent days and there are fears that the more than 2,000 tremors recorded since last Saturday could trigger a volcanic eruption or a powerful earthquake.

“We are all very nervous,” said Azevedo, 42, at the airport gate in São Miguel, the largest island in the Azores, a short plane ride from São Jorge. “It’s a phenomenon we’re not prepared for… we’re all very scared.”

Azevedo is also concerned that the uncertainty of the situation could harm the hotel he owns, which is still recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

“It is empty and will remain empty,” he said of the hotel. “Everyone is canceling.”

The Azores Seismovolcanic Information and Surveillance Center (Civisa) raised the volcanic alert to level 4 on Wednesday, on a scale of up to 5, meaning there is a “real possibility” that the volcano will erupt for the first time. time since 1808.

