Elden Ring resets in less than 25 minutes after resets

Speedrunners and fans of games from FromSoftware are always innovating and finding different ways to finish and even just play Elden Ring. This time, nothing too outlandish, but the speed record to complete the game was broken again.

The old record was in the hands of the user @Distortion_2which ended the game in exact 29 minutes and 27 seconds. He broke his own previous record by improving his time, which was less than 50 minutes.

Now a streamer and speedrunner who caters for Hazeblade beat that record and managed to finish the game in less than 25 minutes. For this, he used a glitch called “zipping” or wrong distortion, which allows players to teleport across the map and skip large parts of the game.

It’s worth mentioning that he didn’t choose the Samurai class at the beginning of the game like other speedrunners tend to do, instead he went with the Warrior class. You can see the video of Hazeblade’s run at Elden Ring Next:

And it is also worth remembering that the game was recently balanced before he broke this record. The update brought some important new features to the game, such as the NPCs marker, the addition of a new character and improvements to some spells, which now cost less FP and cause more damage.

