Florentino Neto gets emotional when remembering the health professionals killed by covid

The State Secretary of Health, Florentino Neto, was moved to remember the health professionals who died from covid-19 during the pandemic. The meeting of the COE (Committee on Emergency Operations against Covid) was marked by thanks and tributes at Sesapi’s headquarters.

According to yesterday’s bulletin (24) from Sesapi, 7,719 people died from covid in the state.

Florentino thanked health professionals for their work and dedication when he cried when remembering those who died from the disease.

“I want to highlight the work of health professionals who can no longer be with us, they are winners like all of us. Those that the pandemic took away at the time they were fighting it,” said Florentino Neto during a meeting that approved the release of the use of masks in open and semi-open environments in the state. Florentino participates in the last meeting, since he is going to leave the post to run for the seat of federal deputy.

The meeting also approved the start of fourth-dose vaccination for the population over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people over 12 years of age and the immunization of health professionals.

Photo: Yala Sena

The director of the State Health Surveillance, Tatiana Chaves, stressed that one of the most emblematic moments was the definition of the funeral home protocol for burials of people with covid.

“It was a very big pain”, said Tatiana.

The vice president of the Council of Municipal Health Departments of the State of Piauí (Cosems-PI), Leopoldina Cipriano, took stock of the actions in the pandemic and thanked Sesapi for the support.

Watch video:

Flash Yala Sena

[email protected] and