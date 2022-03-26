Fortnite will have permanent buildless modes • Eurogamer.net

After the popularity of the current mode.

Epic Games seems to be cutting edge to implement non-building modes permanently in Fortnite.

Twea, a well-known source of information related to the popular game, discovered in the game files that the “No Builds” mode will be available in single, double or triple variants. These options will be activated 8 days after the arrival of the current mode which, contrary to Epic’s designation, will not be temporary.

Hypex, another source of information, also found that the information on the loading screens has been changed to include mention of game modes with build enabled, which reinforces the idea that Fortnite will keep the modes without building.

The no-build mode achieved great popularity and several players reported that they waited up to an hour to be able to start playing. Epic is already known for making temporary modes that have become very popular permanent and is ready to do so again.

