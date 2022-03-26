France, Greece and Turkey Try to Negotiate Civilian Withdrawal from Mariupol with Vladimir Putin | World

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday (25) that he will talk to Vladimir Putin of Russia in the coming days about an attempt to assist in an exit for civilians who are in the city of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian forces.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

The Frenchman says he is coordinating efforts with Greece and Turkey and hopes to convince the Russians to allow the evacuation of people.

Mariupol is a port city that, before the war, had around 400,000 inhabitants. It is one of the places hardest hit by Russian bombings.

See below a video about another conversation between Putin and Macron about the war in Ukraine.

Macron talks to Putin about situation in Mariupol, Ukraine

It is believed that there are still tens of thousands of people there without access to food, electricity or heat, and the city is reduced to ruins.

Macron said that there had been a conversation with the mayor of Mariupol, and that at some point they would negotiate with the Russians.

“[Isso vai acontecer da maneira] as soon as possible, we hope it will be in the next few days, I will have a conversation with President Putin between the next 48 and 72 hours to finalize the details, it is urgent,” he said.