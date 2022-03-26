Free on the Epic Games Store: Demon’s Tilt is a pinball game with SHMUP and Hack and Slash elements

Game can be redeemed until next Thursday, March 31

Thursday is here and it’s free game day at Epic Gamesthis time the company put the game Demon’s Tilt to be redeemed for free on your store, pinball game with SHMUP and hack and slash elements, the title is developed by WIZNWAR and published by FLARB LLC, the game was released in 2019.

Demon’s Tilt can be redeemed for free directly on the website of Epic Games Store or through the platform’s application, users will be able to obtain the game until next Thursday, March 31 at 13:00 GMT. Once registered in your account, you will have full access to the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD DEMON’S TILT FOR FREE FROM THE EPIC GAMES STORE

“THE UPGRADE Arcade Game is BACK! Now with bigger pictures, more villains, more secrets and MORE BULLETS! Demon’s Tilt takes the Arcade genre to the extreme with SHMUP and hack and slash elements.”



– Continues after advertising –

Sifu worked: game has sold more than 1 million units

Game was developed by independent studio Sloclap



Check below the specs needed to run Demon’s Tilt on your PC.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7

Processor: i5

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: GTX 660 or Radeon 7970

DirectX: Version 11

Disk Space: Requires 1 GB of free space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: i7

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: GTX 1080 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Disk Space: Requires 1 GB of free space



– Continues after advertising –

In addition to another free game on its platform, Epic Games launched the new season of Fortnitebringing Doctor Strange and many other novelties for the game, the company is also carrying out a campaign where it will donate all the money raised in sales of products within Fortnite at Epic Games Store.

remembering, Demon’s Tilt can be redeemed for free until next Thursday, March 31.

Did you like this week’s free game on Epic Games Store? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Fortnite receives Doctor Strange in a new season, check out what’s new

Chapter 3 season 2 will end on June 3



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Epic Games