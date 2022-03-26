Germany announces plan to reduce Russia’s energy dependence

Germany announced on Friday that it will significantly and rapidly reduce its energy dependence on Russia and plans to give up that country’s coal by autumn (northern hemisphere, spring in Brazil) and its oil by the end of the year.

For gas, however, the process should be slower and the German authorities have announced a deadline of “mid-2024”.

“We have taken the first important steps to free ourselves from the influence of Russian imports,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck told a news conference.

The ministry indicated in a statement that, by mid-year, Russian oil imports from Germany will be halved, which projects near-total independence by the end of the year.

It also states that “by autumn the country will be independent from Russian coal”.

Before the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on February 24, Germany imported from Moscow a third of its oil and almost 45% of its coal.

From now on, companies that buy hydrocarbons “let their contracts with Russian suppliers expire and do not renew them, and turn to other producers,” the government said.

As for gas, before the crisis, the country depended on 55% of Russian imports, which means that the process will be more complex.