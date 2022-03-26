Hemodynamics Center at Azambuja hospital performs first catheterization by SUS

The Hemodynamics Center at Hospital Azambuja performed this March the first catheterization procedure followed by angioplasty by the Unified Health System (SUS). The patient was admitted to the hospital emergency room with cardiac symptoms and, after evaluation, was referred to the center.

The procedure took place through an agreement between the government of the state of Santa Catarina and the Azambuja hospital. The partnership was signed at a meeting of the institution’s directors with the Secretary of State for Health, André Motta Ribeiro.

The technical director of the Azambuja hospital, Eugênio José Paiva Maciel, told how important the arrival of the agreement was. “On Tuesday, after signing the contract, we had the first case of a SUS patient who was admitted to the hospital with cardiac symptoms. He received an emergency care and performed his procedure. If there was no insurance, he would stay in the emergency room, receive medication and be transferred to another hospital,” he says.

According to Eugenio, the patient received, due to the partnership with the state, the diagnosis within half an hour and was already referred to the Hemodynamics Center. During the catheterization procedure, a new case finding was made. “We discovered that there was an important artery at risk of death for the patient or serious sequelae to the heart muscle, the drug-eluting stent was placed, he is in the ICU very well, without pain and with discharge conditions”, reveals the doctor .

Partnership

The hospital manager, Gilberto Bastiani, explains how the agreement was established during a visit by the secretary, where the demand for performing some procedures in Hemodynamics was passed on. “We forwarded all documentation to the state, which will now forward it to the Ministry of Health, requesting accreditation via SUS. It is a process that should take some time, so the secretary, listening to our needs, contemplated the Azambuja hospital with an agreement for six months, to perform catheterization and angioplasty procedures”, he emphasizes.

According to Eugênio, the agreement with the state government has a monthly number of catheterization and angioplasty procedures authorized by the SUS. The service is aimed at cardiac patients with an emergency situation.

The technical director explains the procedure that is done. “We are authorized to perform ten procedures per month by the SUS. This includes catheterization, which is the puncture of the artery until it reaches the heart, and angioplasty, which is the placement of a drug-eluting stent, which is the drug-eluting stent,” he says.

important step

According to Gilberto, the agreement with the state government is an important step towards the future accreditation of the Hemodynamics of the Azambuja hospital with the SUS. “We know that this agreement is a first step, we can serve up to ten patients and we want to move forward to serve everyone who comes to our Emergency Room”, he says.

In addition to the prepared team, the hospital has specialized equipment for care. “Today the equipment we have is considered the most advanced in the world. There are three in Brazil, one of them here. We are the first SUS hospital that has this equipment and we want to be able to serve everyone who comes to our hospital”, emphasizes Gilberto.

Since it was inaugurated, Hemodynamics at the Azambuja hospital has performed 52 private and health insurance procedures, such as catheterization, angioplasty, vascular and neurosurgical procedures.

