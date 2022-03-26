In US, Representatives from 9 States Pass Laws Preventing Trans Girls from Participating in Women’s Sports | World

Representatives from three US states, Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky, passed laws on Thursday that ban transgender youth from participating in women’s sports.

Governors of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Iowa have already signed laws banning transgender girls from participating in women’s sports.

In the states of Utah and Indiana, governors vetoed similar laws.

The GOP has advocated for a rule it calls the “Act to Save Women’s Sports.”

Arizona lawmakers even passed a law that prohibits doctors from performing gender reassignment operations on minors.

Now the projects will be sent to Governor Doug Ducey, who is also a Republican.

Arizona passed another law, which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Why should we make legislative decisions to bully kids who want to participate in sports? This is not the country I know and am proud to be a part of,” said Congresswoman Kelli Butler.

A law with the same title, “Act to Save Women’s Sports,” was passed in the state of Oklahoma.

In Kentucky, legislators passed legislation banning transgender girls from participating in women’s sports from sixth grade through college.

The text is now forwarded to the state governor, who is from the Democratic Party.

People who support these bans argue that it is necessary to ensure that trans athletes do not have an unfair advantage. Opponents of the ban say these measures are discriminatory, and call for the inclusion of transgender students in sports at school.

The theme has mobilized Republican Party voters for the US legislative elections that take place in November.