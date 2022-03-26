Influenza vaccination starts April 4; see who is entitled

posted on 03/24/2022 19:58 / updated on 03/24/2022 22:57



The DF will follow the national flu vaccination schedule. Immunization starts April 4th and will be divided into two stages – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

From April 4, the Federal District will start the flu vaccination campaign. According to the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF), the first stage serves the elderly over 60 years and health professionals. Initially, the folder has already received 96,000 doses, and a new shipment from the Ministry of Health is expected to land at Brasília Airport on Friday (25/3).

Divided into two stages, the first should start on Monday (4/4), ending on May 2. Following the national campaign, the DF plans to start the second stage on May 3, offering Influenza doses to the remaining population. See below which groups will be included in the second stage of influenza.

-Children from 6 months to under 5 years old;

-Children up to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days;

-Pregnant women and puerperal women;

-Indian people;

-Teachers;

-People with comorbidities;

-Persons with permanent disabilities;

– Members of the armed forces (rescue and security);

-Truck drivers;

– Public transport workers (road and urban passengers);

-Port workers;

-Prison system officials;

-Adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 under socio-educational measures;

-Population deprived of liberty;

“We have already received enough doses to start this public (60-year-olds and health professionals), and as soon as we start receiving more remittances, it will be expanded to the other groups”, said the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero.

the vaccine

Previously, the flu vaccine circulating in the Federal District did not cover the protection of the H3N2 strain, which reached the Federal District in mid-January and February. With the new campaign, the immunizing agent developed by the Butantan Institute, in 2022, will be more effective in protecting H1N1, H3N2 and type B strains.

*Intern under the supervision of Juliana Oliveira