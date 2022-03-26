Inscryption Named Game of the Year at Game Developers Choice Awards

Check out all the nominees and winners

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) not only brings debates about game development, or announcements of new technologies, but also awards games. At this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards, games that competed in other major awards last year were among the nominees, but the big winner was the indie Inscryption.

unpackingthe curious game of unpacking your change and putting everything in its place, in addition to Valheim and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, took two awards each. Check out all the nominees and winners in each category:

best audio

Unpacking (Witch Beam) Winner

Returnal (Housemarque)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Honorable Mentions: Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition and Resident Evil Village

best debut

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio) Winner

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)



Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)

Sable (Shedworks)

Honorable Mentions: Genesis Noir, ElecHead and Unsighted

best design

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios) Winner

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Honorable Mentions: Resident Evil Village, Unpacking, Death’s Door, and Loop Hero

Innovation Award

Unpacking (Witch Beam) Winner

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Honorable Mentions: Returnal, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Loop Hero

best narrative

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine) Winner

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Honorable Mentions: Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, The Forgotten City, Inscryption and Wildermyth

Social Impact Award

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) Winner

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team)

Honorable Mentions: Forza Horizon 5

Best Technology

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games) Winner

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Battlefield 2042 and Resident Evil Village

Best Visual Art

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games) Winner

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Honorable Mentions: The Artful Escape, Resident Evil Village, Genesis Noir, Returnal, and Sable

Game of the Year

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games) Winner

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Honorable Mentions: Halo Infinite, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Death’s Door

