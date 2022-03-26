Instagram: Favorites feed and in reverse chronological order; check the news

THE Goal is already releasing on the platform Instagram the feature that allows you to set the order in which posts will appear in the feed. Through it, it is possible to change the current configuration and place the posts in reverse chronological order, in which the most recent appear first.

“On average, people see more than 90% of their friends’ posts in an algorithmically ranked feed. That number was less than half with a chronological feed, and because people are more engaged in a ranked feed, a post is seen by 50% more followers than with a chronological feed.

Here’s how to change the feed setting on your Instagram

To make the change in the feed, you will need to select the logo of the Instagramtapping one of the available options:

Home: posts in the current configuration, where the algorithm organizes posts according to the user’s profile;

Following: the feed in chronological order with only the accounts that the user follows, and without recommendations from the social network;

Favorites: the posts are also in chronological order, however, with a list made by the user, such as relatives and close friends.

The selected option will be by default, displayed every time the Instagram feed is opened. It is worth mentioning that the new change meets the request of some users who wanted to see their posts in reverse chronological order.

another resource

It should be noted that the Instagram also received a “Favorites” feed, which shows a list of the accounts that users like/access the most. According to the social network, it is possible to add up to 50 profiles to the favorites list.

The new feature does not notify people who join or are removed from favorites lists. However, posts from these accounts will appear with a star and will be more prominent in the user’s default feed.