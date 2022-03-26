Investigation points to 16-year-old hacker as leader of the group that brought down Samsung and Microsoft

London police have arrested seven people aged between 16 and 21, accused of having links to the Lapsus$ hacker group, which in recent days has hacked the technology companies Nvidia, Samsung, Okta, and Microsoft. The most curious fact of all is that the leader of the group has what it takes to be a teenager of only 16 years old.

According to information from Bloombergthe 16-year-old unidentified boy who lives with his mother in a town near Oxford, was tracked down by cybersecurity experts hired to assist in the hacker group’s investigations.

The arrests are even part of an investigation into illegal internet activities. The suspects were arrested last Thursday night, the 24th, and were released, but they were released and, so far, no formal charges have been filed with the boys.

As he is a minor, information about the teenager, identified as the brain of the criminal organization, is being preserved. Online, he is known as “White” and also “Breachbase”.

It is no secret that the group was very successful in breaking into company systems and stealing information and data, however, unlike other hacker groups, LAPSUS$ ended up leaving a lot of traces, which made the identity of its members exposed. .

The teenager’s full address and personal information were discovered and released on the internet by other hacking groups. With this information, the Bloomberg report went to the boy’s place of residence and tried to conduct an interview with his parents, who were already aware of the accusations that the young man is facing, but was not answered by the family.

The group acts differently from other hackers. They use an open channel on Telegram to ask more than 48,000 subscribers what the organization’s next target should be.

The group uses the traditional means of invasion used by other hacker groups, but they also resort to other tactics, such as bribing company employees to provide their access credentials so that the group can gain privileged access to some systems and steal information and the data of interest to you.