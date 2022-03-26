Joe Biden Meets with Ukrainian Ministers in Poland, Calls Putin a Butcher | Ukraine and Russia

He even called President Putin a butcher (see below).

These were the first talks the US president had with Ukrainian officials since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

During the meeting, Biden sat at a long white table alongside his secretaries of state, Antony Blinken, and defense, Lloyd Austin.

At the head were Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Defense counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov.

NATO is united, says Biden

The US president is on a three-day trip to Europe. In addition to meeting with Ukrainian officials in Poland, he spoke with leaders of other European countries, the G7 (group of richest countries in the world) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He even visited American troops in Poland.

Biden reiterated that Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which stipulates that an attack against an Alliance member country is an attack against everyone in the pact – constitutes a “sacred commitment” for the United States.

“You can count on it, for your freedom and ours,” he told his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during a meeting in Warsaw, at a time when the country that borders Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The US president’s visit to Poland comes at a time of unrest in the country over Moscow’s intentions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden also declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin “counted on a divided NATO”, but that this division did not take place.

Andrzej Duda assured that relations between Poland and the United States will be “intensely strengthened” by the visit of the American president.

Duda also said that his country is a “serious” ally of the United States and mentioned future cooperation with American companies for nuclear power plant projects in Poland, as well as his wish that Polish aeronautical companies can participate in the manufacture of American Black Hawk helicopters.

Still in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden described his Russian counterpart as “butcher” during a meeting with Ukrainian refugees.

Asked his opinion of Putin after speaking to the refugees, Biden replied: “He’s a butcher.”