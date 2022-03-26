Kim Jong Un says North Korea is ready for long-term confrontation with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the firing of a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile and said his country was prepared for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States, state media reported on Friday. Pyongyang on Thursday launched a full-range intercontinental missile for the first time since 2017, which reached higher and farther than any projectile previously tested by the nuclear-capable country.

The test of the “new type of intercontinental ballistic missile”, the Hwasong-17, was carried out under the “direct guidance” of leader Kim, the KCNA news agency reported. He said the new weapon “will fulfill its mission as a powerful deterrent in the face of nuclear war” and “make the world clearly aware of the power” of the country’s strategic armed forces, according to statements collected by the agency.

The country has “a formidable military and technical capability, imperturbable in the face of any military threat or blackmail”, and is “fully prepared for a long-term confrontation with the US imperialists”, he added. The Hwasong-17 is a gigantic intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) first shown at a parade in October 2020 and defined as a “monster missile” by analysts.

Its first test has sparked outrage among neighboring countries and the US government, which has enacted new sanctions against entities and individuals in North Korea and Russia accused of “transferring sensitive items to Pyongyang’s missile program”.

Kim’s supervision

State media showed footage of Kim walking on the airport runway, in front of the long missile or celebrating with other officials the launch. “The missile, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, traveled to a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km and flew 1,090 km for 4,052 seconds before accurately hitting a predefined area in open water” in the Sea of ​​Japan, KCNA detailed. .

South Korea’s army put the missile’s range at 6,200 kilometers, far beyond the estimate for the Hwasong-15, which Pyongyang tested in October 2017. The projectile landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, prompting a furious response from Tokyo. . KCNA guarantees that the launch was made “in vertical mode in consideration of the security of neighboring countries”. “North Korea has made important qualitative progress,” security analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.

“The North Koreans are on the threshold of significantly increasing the threat to the United States,” he warned, before pointing out that this ICBM can carry multiple warheads and more easily evade missile defense systems. Seoul, Washington and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the launch, which violated the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which will meet this Friday on an emergency basis.

breach of the moratorium

Despite the strictest international sanctions for its weapons and nuclear program, North Korea has carried out a dozen tests since the beginning of the year. Pyongyang officially suspended long-range tests as leader Kim Jong Un participated in high-profile negotiations with then US President Donald Trump. But the talks broke down in 2019 and have stalled ever since.

The country had warned earlier this year that it might abandon the moratorium, while Washington and Seoul warned that an ICBM firing was being prepared, with launches of Hwasong-17 components disguised as satellites. Last week, South Korea reported a failed test at the same airport in Pyongyang: the projectile had exploded in the capital’s sky. Analysts claimed it was the Hwasong-17.

KCNA indicated that the most recent test demonstrated that the weapon meets “design requirements” and can be used “in times of war”. “This test seems to ‘compensate’ for last week’s failed launch,” Soo Kim, an analyst at the Rand Corporation and former CIA employee, told AFP. “The regime seems quite pleased with the result,” she added.





The advances come on the eve of the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea and grandfather of the current leader, on April 15. The regime often uses the ephemeris to demonstrate its military prowess. They also occur at a time of international and regional instability, a consequence of the conflict in Ukraine and the transition period in South Korea until the inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in May.