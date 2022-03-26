Landlord fights to recover a Russian Boeing 747; and it looks like he got it

Photo: ABC Cargo





The consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine reached the American courts. In a recent lawsuit, Singapore-based rental company BOC Aviation filed a complaint against Russia’s AirBridgeCargo (ABC) seeking the return of a Boeing 747-8F that has been stranded in Hong Kong since the war began.

According to the court filing, hull reinsurance covering the VQ-BFE branded jet (msn 80118), leased by BOC Aviation to ABC, was canceled on March 7 by Lloyd’s Aviation Underwriters Association. The reinsurer’s action was taken in accordance with the sanctions imposed by the European Union on 25 February.

The reinsurance cancellation triggered a breach of a clause in the parties’ lease agreement, giving BOC Aviation authority to immediately recover the aircraft and waiving ABC’s right to a hearing prior to repossession. BOC Aviation was also entitled to immediately recover the aircraft under the Cape Town Convention, which protects the rights of aircraft owners.





Subsequently, BOC Aviation terminated the lease to ABC and demanded the immediate return of ABC with all necessary records. The jet was with the Russian company since 2005.

AirBridgeCargo, however, refused to recognize the termination of the leases. Instead, it required BOC Aviation to authorize the VQ-BFE to fly from Hong Kong to Russia, what was not allowed, of course.

Meanwhile, on March 6, the Russian carrier flew two more B747-8Fs from China to Moscow, in violation of specific BOC Aviation instructions to land these aircraft. The airline refuses to release these aircraft to BOC Aviation. The aircraft involved are VQ-BFU (msn 60117) and VP-BIN (msn 60119).

BOC Aviation requests, among other things, a US court order for immediate repossession of the aircraft pursuant to Article 20 of the Cape Town Convention, a declaration that it has the right to immediate repossession of the aircraft, and an order to that AirBridgeCargo deliver all necessary aircraft documentation to allow BOC Aviation to bring the VQ-BFE to the US.

Of the aircraft’s four General Electric GEnx-2b67/P engines, two are also owned by BOC Aviation.

On March 25, after a month of dispute, BOC apparently managed to take the aircraft to the United States, as the jet was recorded taking off from Hong Kong towards the American west coast.



