Lawmakers from three US states pass laws to ban trans girls from women’s sports







Protesters against transgender girls’ participation in sports protest in Texas on September 20, 2021 Photo: Sergio Flores/Reuters

Members of Parliament from three states U.S – Arizona, oklahoma and Kentucky — passed bills that would ban transgender youth from participating in women’s sports. The move is the latest in a flurry of state legislation by Republicans over a heated election year issue.

Beyond the “Act to Save Women’s Sports“, sponsored by Republicans, Arizona lawmakers passed legislation that would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Both bills are now on their way to the governor’s desk. Doug Duceywho is also a republican.

Arizona also passed a third bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Votes largely fell along party lines. “Why would we be legislating bullying against kids who want to… participate in sports?” Kelli Butler in an emotional speech on Thursday, the 24th. “This is not the country I know and am proud to be a part of.”

A bill with the same title “Act to Save Women’s Sports” passed the Oklahoma Legislature on Friday, the 18th. In Kentucky, lawmakers passed SB 83, which would ban transgender girls from participating in women’s sports sixth grade through college. The text now goes to the governor, Andy Besheara Democrat.

The politician’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Democrats generally support the rights of LGBTQ+ people and oppose restrictions on participation in sports teams for transgender students. Supporters of these bans argue that they are necessary to ensure that transgender athletes do not gain an unfair advantage. Opponents of the bans, including advocates for transgender people and organizations like the Women’s Sports Foundation, say such measures are discriminatory and advocate the inclusion of transgender students in school sports.

Governors of states such as Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Iowa have already signed bills that ban transgender girls from competing in women’s sports. Similar texts were vetoed by the governors of Utah and Indiana this week, signaling the reluctance of some Republican leaders to align with the broader party that sees the issue as a winning strategy to woo voters ahead of the US Congressional election in November.

Republican lawmakers in both states said earlier this week that they planned to override the governors’ vetoes.