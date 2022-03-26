López Obrador says Mexico is not a colony of any foreign nation

The president’s statement comes in response to the head of the US Northern Command, who said Mexico has the largest number of Russian spies in the world.

Regional News Agency – The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, responded this Friday (25) to the statements of the head of the US Command, Glen VanHerck, and underlined that his country “is not a colony of any foreign country”.

The president’s remarks at a news conference come after VanHerck said Mexico has the largest number of Russian spies in the world who are “on the lookout” for any opportunity “to influence” the United States.

“You have to send telegrams warning that Mexico is not a colony of any foreign country, that Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. That we are not a colony of Russia, China or the United States”, emphasized López Obrador, noting that he has no information about the existence of Russian spies in his country.

“We don’t go to Moscow to spy on anyone, not to Beijing to spy on what they’re doing in China, not to Washington, not even to Los Angeles. We didn’t get into that,” she said.

This situation occurs two days after the Mexican Parliament installed, through the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and the Labor Party (PT) – both of the ruling party – the Mexico-Russia Friendship Group in the Chamber of Deputies, despite protests by opposition parliamentarians from the Citizen Movement (MC) and the National Action Party (PAN).

Opposition lawmakers demonstrated with placards reading “No to war” outside the room where Russia’s ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, was present.

After the installation of this group, VanHerck in a hearing in the United States Senate stated that “most of the troops” of the Russian military spy agency are in Mexico.

Despite the creation of this friendship group, the official position of the Mexican government before the United Nations Security Council has been to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

