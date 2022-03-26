Losartana: Anvisa clears up doubts about the withdrawal of the drug

After the announcement that batches of drugs with the active ingredient losartan were recalled by pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released another statement clarifying doubts about the drug and its recall.

The agency points out that the measure is preventive and was taken between September and October of last year after azide-type impurities were found in samples. That is, the batches have already been collected by the manufacturers. Marketing has already been suspended, so none of the suspect lots are currently selling active.

publicity

The orientation is that patients who use Losartan do not interrupt the treatment without a medical request. “Losartan belongs to the class known as “sartanas”, which are safe and effective drugs in the control of the treatment of hypertension and heart failure, significantly reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack. Interrupting treatment with losartan without the correct medical advice can lead to serious problems, such as episodes of hypertension,” said Anvisa.

The agency also explains that the impurities can be the result of the manufacturing process of these drugs and were found during quality control inspections. In addition, there are no proven risks and recall is only a preventive measure.

“There are no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies or fertility disorders. Thus, there is no immediate risk in relation to the use of this drug.

Read more:

Valtrian® HCT (Losartan Potassium + Hydrochlorothiazide) 50mg + 12.5mg

Valtrian® 50mg

100mg (losartan potassium) tablets

Patients who have any Losartan medication at home should contact Medley Customer Service at 0800-703-0014 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm) for a company representative to collect.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!