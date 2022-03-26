Lunar sample collected in 1972 analyzed calls for first time 50 years later – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



A NASA lunar sample has been opened and analyzed for the first time in 50 years.

Sample 73001 was collected by astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt in 1972 during the Apollo 17 mission. The lunar material was vacuum-sealed while still on the Moon, and then stored in a second external vacuum tube, housed at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, NASA announced Tuesday.

The sample will be analyzed as the Artemis mission prepares for take man back to the moonand their study is part of the Apollo Next-Generation Sample Analysis Program — the acronym ANGSA — whose objective is to study lunar samples from the Apollo missions that were preserved at the time so that they could later be studied using more advanced technological instruments.

We had the opportunity to have this incredible and precious sample that has been preserved for 50 years in a vacuum,” explained Thomas Zurbuchen, one of NASA’s Washington directors. “We can finally see what treasures have been preserved.”

Several steps had to be completed before the sample was removed from the vacuum tube. In the first place, multiple x-ray images of the contents of the tube were taken to create 3D images of the contents, helping the study of how the lunar soil was deposited in the capsule. Then, the lunar gas present in the sample was removed.

“We took gas from its core, and we hope it can help scientists when are studying the signature of lunar gas by analyzing different samples“explained Ryan Zeigler, curator of the Apollo samples.

Terrestrial and lunar samples are quite different, so the Artemis team already takes this into account in the design process of their tools. [de extração]. They didn’t start with Apollo 11. They didn’t start from scratch. They started with Apollo 17 and what went well, and they are evolving from there to Artemis”, concluded the curator.

The Artemis quest will have three different stages. In the first, Artemis I, a flight will be carried out with a dummy that will later land in the Pacific Ocean. The second flight — Artemis II — will have a crew of astronauts, but will not land on the Moon. Artemis III will be responsible for making “one small step for Man” happen.