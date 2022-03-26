Lung transplants save man with terminal cancer

posted on 03/25/2022 06:00



A double lung transplant saved the life of a man diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Six months after surgery, the patient – who discovered the tumor at the beginning of the pandemic, because he suspected he had covid-19 – no longer shows signs of the disease – a rare condition in critical cases of the disease. The success of the procedure, performed by doctors at Northwestern University in the United States, is a new hope for people who suffer from this health problem.

Albert Khoury, 54, is a non-smoker and in early 2020 he began working as a cement finisher for the Chicago Department of Transportation, making city sidewalks. When he began to experience back pain, sneezing, chills and coughing up mucus, he suspected that he had become infected with the new coronavirus. When he started to expel blood from his mouth, however, the warning signal took on other configurations.

“They discovered stage 1 lung cancer but due to the outbreak of covid-19 I was not able to start treatment right away. In July 2020 my cancer grew to stage 2 and after several chemotherapy treatments it continued to grow for stages 3 and 4. Doctors from other health systems told me there was no chance of survival”, says Albert, in an interview with the American college. His sister saw the news that patients infected with the coronavirus had received a lung transplant at Northwestern and encouraged him to make an appointment.

In conversations with doctors, Albert heard that the team would try other treatment options before considering the operation. The therapies used did not work, and the patient’s health deteriorated, to the point that he was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) with sepsis and pneumonia. “Both of Albert’s lungs were full of cancer, and day by day his oxygen saturation was dropping,'” Young Chae, a university oncologist and one of the people responsible for the transplant, said in a statement.

After a series of evaluations, the man was found eligible for the procedure, even at an advanced stage of the disease. “In cancer cases, lung transplantation is extremely uncommon, with few cases reported,” says Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery at Northwestern Medical University and one of the scientists involved. “For patients with stage 4 cancer, this surgical procedure is considered a complete ‘no-no’, but as Albert’s tumor was present only in the chest, we were confident that we could eliminate all the cancer cells during the surgery and save her life. your life”, he adds.

The patient spent two weeks on the waiting list and underwent surgery on September 25, 2021. During the seven-hour operation, doctors had to be extremely meticulous not to let trillions of old lung cancer cells leak into the chest cavity or in the patient’s bloodstream. The surgery was performed without any problems. A few days later, Albert was practically recovered. “My life went from zero to 100”, he celebrates. “No one has seen that smile on my face for over a year, but now I can’t stop smiling. My medical team never gave up on me.”





Recovery

For specialists, the success of the procedure is reflected in the excellent recovery of the patient. “One of the biggest fears of performing a transplant on someone who has cancer is the risk of recurrence. All transplant patients need drugs to control the immune system, which have an immunosuppressive effect. The concern is that if you suppress the immune system of someone and he has persistent cancer cells in his body, they will become inflamed very quickly,” explains Bharat.

Albert follows with disposition and without signs of cancer. “Six months after the transplant, we’re excited about his progress. He doesn’t need oxygen and is leading a normal life,” says Chae. Thanks to the results obtained, the American team is now working on a new set of protocols for the treatment of patients with lung cancer.

“Work in group”

Humberto Alves Oliveira, responsible for thoracic surgeries at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Brasília, explains that the use of more than one therapy to combat the tumor is linked to the success of the surgery in Albert. “This type of procedure had already been done in other patients in advanced stages of cancer, but in a specific case, in the bronchiolo-alveolar. Even so, the chances of recovery were very low due to the metastasis that was common. was very explored”, he details. “This American surgery stands out for having been performed on a tumor that has not spread through the body, even in stage 4 of the disease. And this possibly happened because the use of other drugs, such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, was also effective, preventing expansion of the tumor. What happened was working together.”

The Brazilian doctor also bets on the possibility of the technique helping other patients. “We can now have a new perspective of treatment. We are seeing a lot of evolution in immunotherapeutic drugs and radiotherapy, with the possibility of an even greater advance combining these treatments with transplantation, thus making it an option to be further explored”, he says. Oliveira believes that Albert’s excellent recovery is also worth mentioning. “We can say that a patient was cured of lung cancer only after five years without signs of the disease, but it is clear that these results seen in the study, six months after surgery, are reasons for celebration”, he contextualizes.

irreversible damage

In February of last year, a team of doctors at Northwestern University performed a double lung transplant on a patient who had Covid-19. The experts used organs taken from a donor who had also been infected with the new coronavirus, had mild symptoms of covid, recovered from the disease, but died of other causes. The recipient of the lungs, a 60-year-old man, had suffered irreversible damage due to the action of Sars-CoV-2. He managed to recover due to the surgical procedure.